The Indian Air Force has successfully completed the full dress rehearsal for its high-profile exercise Vayushakti-26, validating all operational parameters and effectively neutralising all designated targets, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This milestone marks the final major preparatory step before the main demonstration, which will be held later today, at the Pokhran range near the India–Pakistan border.

In a post on X the IAF wrote, “The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully mission-ready for the decisive demonstration on 27 February, Pokhran, Jaisalmer.”

In addition to lethal combat operations, the rehearsal also underscored the force’s ability to provide humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, rapid airlift, rescue and evacuation from conflict zones both domestically and abroad.

What we know about Vayushakti-26?

The exercise aims to showcase the IAF’s capability to rapidly dominate the operational environment, swiftly impose decisive effects, and transform tactical actions into strategic outcomes.



Vayushakti-26 will feature a wide array of platforms and sophisticated systems. Full-spectrum operations are expected to involve fighter jets such as Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30MKI and MiG-29, as well as transport and rotary-wing aircraft including C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, Apache and Chinook.

RPAs to be part of the exercise

Additionally, Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) will participate, along with advanced weapon systems like Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS). These assets will operate across day, dusk and night to highlight flexibility and combat readiness.

The event will also reflect the IAF’s emphasis on indigenous platforms and the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing its role in national defence.

Guided by the core values of ‘Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek’ (infallible, impervious and precise), the exercise seeks to reassure citizens of India’s air power, sovereignty protection, and preparedness in an ever-evolving security environment.