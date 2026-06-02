As DK Shivakumar is all set to take over as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister on Wednesday (June 3), attention is rapidly shifting toward what could become his defining political legacy: an aggressive infrastructure-first transformation of Bengaluru.

Every major Karnataka chief minister has left behind a distinct governance signature. Devaraj Urs reshaped the state through land reforms, SM Krishna helped position Bengaluru as India’s Silicon Valley, while Siddaramaiah became closely associated with welfare-driven governance. For Shivakumar, political observers believe the defining agenda may revolve around large-scale urban infrastructure, water security and expansion-driven development.

During his three-year tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, Shivakumar repeatedly pushed ambitious proposals ranging from tunnel roads and satellite townships to airport expansion and the long-pending Mekedatu dam project. Together, these projects form the backbone of what many see as his long-term blueprint for Bengaluru’s future.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Kengal Shreepada Renu said, “You see, Siddaramaiah as a CM focused on a welfare-centric approach, but Shivakumar’s priorities are different. His focus is towards massive infrastructure expansion and long-term urban planning, with Bengaluru’s expansion sitting at the absolute center of his vision.”

“The city is currently facing mounting pressure from traffic congestion, population growth, water shortages, and rapid urban sprawl,” the Congress leader said.

“Shivakumar has consistently argued that we can no longer depend on mere incremental upgrades. Instead, his approach zeroes in on mega infrastructure projects designed to fundamentally reshape the city’s physical and economic landscape,” he further added.

Rs 18,000 crore Bidadi township moves closer to reality

One of the most ambitious proposals under Shivakumar’s urban expansion plan is the development of a 7,000-acre integrated township near Bidadi, around 35 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Recently, the Karnataka cabinet cleared nearly Rs 18,000 crore for the project, which aims to create a self-sustaining satellite city with residential zones, industrial clusters, commercial districts, educational institutions and modern transport connectivity.

However, the project has already sparked concerns over land acquisition, real estate speculation and the displacement of agricultural communities. Critics argue that Bengaluru’s core planning problems should be addressed before expanding outward.

Second airport proposal gains momentum

Another major idea associated with Shivakumar’s vision is the proposal for a second airport for Bengaluru. Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed explosive passenger growth over the last decade and now handles over 40 million passengers annually. While Terminal 2 and future expansions are expected to increase capacity, discussions around a second airport have intensified.

Possible locations under discussion include Kanakapura, Nelamangala and Sira in Tumakuru district. Supporters point out that major global cities such as London, Tokyo and New York operate multiple airports to support economic growth and regional connectivity. A second airport could reduce pressure on northern Bengaluru while encouraging investment in less-developed regions.

But the proposal faces several hurdles, including contractual protections enjoyed by the current airport operator, environmental clearances and large-scale land acquisition challenges. Political controversy may also emerge if the project is proposed near Kanakapura, Shivakumar’s own constituency.

Tunnel road project remains the most debated proposal

Perhaps no project has become more closely linked to Shivakumar than Bengaluru’s proposed underground tunnel road network. According to The Indian Express report, the plan envisions a 17-km underground corridor connecting Hebbal to Silk Board junction in a bid to ease surface-level congestion and paying toll to reach faster.

Estimated project costs range from Rs 17,000 crore to nearly Rs 40,000 crore, making it one of Karnataka’s costliest urban infrastructure proposals ever.

Concerns over flooding, ecological disruption, construction risks and long-term financial sustainability have also fuelled debate around the project.

Mekedatu project remains politically significant

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir project continues to be one of Karnataka’s most politically sensitive infrastructure proposals and remains closely associated with Shivakumar’s leadership ambitions. The project proposes a reservoir across the Cauvery river near Mekedatu in Ramanagara district to improve Bengaluru’s drinking water supply while also generating hydroelectric power.

Initial estimates prepared in 2019 pegged the cost at around Rs 9,000 crore, though revised projections are expected to be significantly higher due to inflation and rising construction costs. However, the proposal has repeatedly triggered interstate tensions with neighbouring Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water-sharing concerns.

Kanakapura development shaped DK Shivakumar’s political identity

Much of Shivakumar’s infrastructure-driven political image was built in Kanakapura, the constituency he has represented for decades. Popularly known as “Kanakapura Bande” or the “Rock of Kanakapura,” Shivakumar transformed the constituency into one of Congress’s strongest political bastions in Karnataka.

Road connectivity became a major focus area, with multiple rural roads upgraded under schemes such as PMGSY, NABARD projects and the “My Village, My Road” initiative. The constituency also witnessed investments in drainage systems, libraries, sports grounds, Sabha Bhavanas and solar street lighting.

Water projects emerged as another major political signature. Shivakumar pushed several Cauvery-linked drinking water schemes aimed at supplying water to villages across Ramanagara and Kanakapura taluks.

A major Rs 540 crore drinking water project covering Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and Channapatna also became part of his development agenda.

Congress leaders believe Shivakumar’s administrative focus could bring faster infrastructure execution in Bengaluru.