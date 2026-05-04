Kancheepuram Sriperumbudur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Guruanandhan Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi Awaited
A.Gnanasekaran Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
D.Purushothaman All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
E. Murugan IND Awaited
Elangovan Sivakumar IND Awaited
G. Rajathi IND Awaited
J. Nithya IND Awaited
K. Palani AIADMK Awaited
K. Selvaperunthagai INC Awaited
M. Sindhu Ezhilarasan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
M.Tamilarasan CPI(ML)(L) Awaited
P. Vedhagiri IND Awaited
Thennarasu.K Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sriperumbudur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 86.09% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Sriperumbudur with a margin of 10879 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur assembly elections?

Sriperumbudur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Selvaperunthagai Palani 10879
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Selvaperunthagai
2016
AIADMK-flag
Palani. K
2011
AIADMK-flag
R.perumal

Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.