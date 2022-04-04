  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi congratulates Hungarian counterpart on poll win

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Written by PTI
Viktor Orban
Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party. (Photo source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban on his party’s victory in parliamentary elections, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.”

More Stories on
HungaryNarendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.