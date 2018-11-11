Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: Deputy advocate general’s ‘pro RSS’ video irks Congress

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the party would lodge a complaint with the EC against Bhargav.

A Madhya Pradesh deputy advocate general courted controversy by uploading a video on social media in which he is seen asking people to vote against “anti-national forces” in assembly polls scheduled for November 28.

In the video, deputy advocate general Pushyamitra Bhargav went on add that he was “hurt” by a promise in the Congress’s manifesto of setting aside relaxation given to government staffers to attend RSS shakhas.

He is seen saying, “I have been hurt with the Congress’s manifesto which pledges that holding of RSS shakhas in government premises in MP would be banned. Besides, the pledge mentioned the ban on government staffers from going to RSS shakhas. This amounts to violating the fundamental rights of the government staffers.”

The Congress has demanded that the Election Commission strip Bhargav of his government post for violating the poll code in effect in the state.

Speaking to PTI, Bhargav confirmed that he uploaded the video and also claimed to have filed a complaint with the EC against the Congress in this regard on Saturday.

Describing the Sangh as an organisation promoting nationalism, he said in the clip, “Such ban creates a fear among the citizens against government servants. I request the residents of MP and young friends to exercise their franchise against anti-national forces by fulfilling their duty to organisation fostering nationalism.”

In the video, he is also seen demanding that the EC get the “controversial” portion deleted from the Congress manifesto.

Besides, he has also sought action against the Congress for violating the code of conduct by “threatening” voters.

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the party would lodge a complaint with the EC against Bhargav.

“Despite holding an important government post, Bhargav was openly issuing political statements. This is highly objectionable that being a government advocate, he was violating the model code of conduct,” Saluja said.

He demanded that the EC immediately remove Bhargav from the post of state deputy advocate general in order to ensure “free and fair” polls.