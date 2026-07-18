The World in Turmoil

John Andrews

Hachette

Pp 304, Rs 599

Now more than ever, might is right — or so today’s strongman leaders would have us believe. In this era of conflict and souring alliances, how will the world’s nations co-exist and survive? From military might to soft power and empires to rogue states, The World in Turmoil takes the long view of factors that influence modern politics, untangling the complex threads that both bind us and threaten to tear us apart. It offers a clear-sighted analysis of the trends governing global politics — and why we ignore them at our peril.

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The Silent Syndicate

Ameer Shahul

Hachette

Pp 312, Rs 799

With healthcare costs in India already high, a silent takeover is making the system even less accessible to the masses. The behemoths of global capital are quietly and quickly buying up Indian hospitals, pharma firms, insurance players, and diagnostic labs. Ameer Shahul uncovers this slow yet mighty infiltration of global financial interests into India’s healthcare sector to explore the long-term risks this poses to India’s healthcare sovereignty.

Who Owns What?

Xerxes Ranina

HarperCollins

Pp 248, Rs 599

In today’s creator economy, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and other content creators often fall victim to exploitative contracts, misunderstandings about rights, unauthorised use of their work, lack of attribution, unfair platform policies, and outright idea theft. This book, written by Xerxes Ranina, is designed to help you recognise red flags and navigate negotiations, contracts, and disputes with greater confidence.

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DK Shivakumar

Rasheed Kidwai

Hachette

Pp 280, Rs 699

Few politicians in contemporary India command as much loyalty, are embroiled in as much controversy and exude as much political energy as DK Shivakumar. The book traces the rise of the man widely known as ‘Kanakapura Bande’ (Rock of Kanakapura), his role in shaping the fortunes of the Indian National Congress in Karnataka, the dramatic battles for power in Bengaluru, and the debates and confrontations that have defined his career.

DD KOSAMBI

Ram Ramaswamy

HarperCollins

Pp 384, Rs 899

For a man who contributed so much to the Indian intellectual tradition, DD Kosambi remains largely unknown. Sixty years after his passing, there is scant recognition of his talents — he is quoted more often than he is read and praised more often than he is analysed. Ram Ramaswamy’s biography of Kosambi seeks to correct this lapse. The book reveals a rare incandescent genius, a fearless, independent spirit with boundless curiosity.