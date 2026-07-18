There are few businesses that are both as exhilarating and exhausting as that of building brands. Having spent four decades in the profession across geographies and industries as both creator and custodian, I know this firsthand. And that’s why I have mixed feelings when I sit down to review Desi Disruptors by Vispy Doctor and Vikrant Pande. What they set out to do requires courage because this is a minefield.

The book itself is a collection of practitioner-led case studies that explain how Indian (and India-focused) brands found big consumer insights and turned them into category-creating businesses. It’s practical, readable and replete with marketing anecdotes. At times, however, it is inconsistent in analytical depth and superficially sourced for a book that often asks readers to accept interviewees’ recollections or nostalgia as facts.

Structurally, the book is arranged as short brand stories grouped by strategic moves — creating blue oceans, creating needs, turning commodities into brands, and beating entrenched competitors — and each chapter combines storytelling, interviews and the co-author’s consulting firm’s market work to show the shift from insight to execution to scale played out for brands such as Vicks, Maggi, Whisper, Livon, Fogg and many more.

This makes it an easy reference for brand builders who want examples rather than theory, and the Preface explains the selection criteria — direct access to the leader and a clear consumer insight moment — which clarifies why some obvious brands are included, and many others aren’t. Personally, I found this odd because it excluded many legendary brands such as Horlicks, Maruti Omni, Philips, Airtel, Cadbury Chocolates, Shoppers Stop, Tata Tea, Fevicol, NIIT, IndiGo Airlines, etc. There also seems to be a preference for product brands at the cost of service brands. In that sense, the book has severe limitations.

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However, it gets some things quite right. There is actionable focus on insight, which is the central definition. “Insight is a consumer truth which has not been worked on” is the operating thesis, and almost every chapter shows the mechanics of uncovering an unspoken consumer need and turning it into a product or communication advantage (for instance Vicks’ mother touch positioning and Maggi’s 2-minute habit framing). For Indian D2C brands, there’s plenty of local nuance and empathy, and the caselets repeatedly show the value of localising global playbooks: Whisper’s campaign to normalise conversation about periods, and Maggi’s repositioning as a hot snack for kids are good examples where cultural sensitivity mattered more than copy and paste global strategy.

There are also practitioner stories and useful details: interviews with brand heads, agency creatives and researchers include operational anecdotes (for example how Vicks moved from pharmacy only to kirana distribution using an ayurvedic tag after a pharmacy strike) that are exactly the sort of tactical insight product and communication teams can act on — assuming they are authentic. Often read but worth repeating is the bit on crisis as capability: the Maggi chapter functions as a mini-case of crisis recovery — how credibility, emotional engagement (‘We Miss You Too’), selective relaunch tactics (flash e-commerce sale), and transparency helped reclaim the brand. This will be useful reading for any marketer facing reputational shocks.

The authors write in a conversational, storyteller’s voice that is free flowing and anecdote-rich. So the book is easy to read. It often uses Indian situations such as the kirana store, Doordarshan restrictions, school dropouts, roadside food stalls that will be familiar to marketers and communicators working in India, which is one of its biggest strengths. At the same time, global brands’ stories are sensibly localised, providing lessons on how multinationals adapt when they treat India as more than a scaled down Western market.

But the book has multiple drawbacks. The analytical depth varies because chapters differ in rigour. Some are rich in data, chronology and hard insights, others are more anecdotal and often read like extended PR profiles. That inconsistency can frustrate serious readers, including students. Reliance on interviewee memory — despite the authors being transparent that selection required access to insiders and that some data are based on recollection — means that many claims (market shares, exact timelines, internal decision rationales) are presented without independent validation. You would, therefore, be advised to treat numbers and sequence claims cautiously.

The narrative also shows a bias towards success stories and heroic agency moves; it rarely focuses on structural advantages (distribution muscle, capital, regulatory luck) or explores failed alternatives in depth. For strategists looking for a balanced failure analysis, the book can feel unnecessarily laudatory. Nor are there adequate frameworks: the book’s strength is stories, its weakness is that it doesn’t fully abstract repeatable frameworks for modern digital contexts (platform effects, data economics, influencer ecosystems), so readers may need to translate the learnings into contemporary channels themselves. And finally, there is a preference for TV-era mass communication: several stories emphasise TV advertising, and mass media plays, which tends to ignore how newer brands achieve scale via community initiatives, D2C logistics, or platform marketing — if you are a brand-builder operating in digital-first spaces, mind this gap.

For early-stage Indian D2C founders, the biggest lesson from Desi Disruptors is to start with a real consumer pain point, not a product idea, and then build a brand that solves that friction with both emotional resonance and operational discipline. The book shows that winning brands in India do not rely on features alone; they create trust through clear, repeated communication, strong distribution, local cultural fit, and founder conviction, while resisting the temptation to copy Western playbooks or chase short-term hype. In the end, the real moat is execution: a product that works, a promise that feels relevant, and a brand experience that is hard to imitate.

In sum, Desi Disruptors is a practical, storyteller’s compendium of Indian brand wins, useful for marketers, founders and agency people who want a sprinkling of examples of insight-driven disruption rather than abstract frameworks. Read it for the scenes, the interviews and the emotional logic behind brand moves, but also read it with a critical mind about data, alternative explanations and how lessons map to today’s digital media reality.

Mohit Hira is co-founder, Myriad Communications, and venture partner at YourNest Capital Advisors

Desi Disruptors: Timeless Lessons from Iconic Indian Brands

Vispy Doctor & Vikrant Pande

HarperCollins

Pp 272, Rs 599