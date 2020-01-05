JNU violence: 25 of our members seriously injured and 11 missing, claims ABVP

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The ABVP on Sunday alleged that its members, including its JNU unit secretary, were attacked by members of the Left-backed students’ outfits and 11 of the RSS-affiliated outfit’s members were missing. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that its members were “brutally” attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and the DSF. “Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students,” the outfit said. “Masked goons of Left entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University today and beat up the students who went for registration.” “The JNU students affiliated to ABVP were brutally attacked,” it said. According to the ABVP, its JNU unit secretary and its last year’s JNUSU presidential candidate, Manish Jangid, was “severely injured (his hand is fractured). Many students have suffered head injuries and a few students are still missing”.

