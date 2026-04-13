External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday shared glimpses of his engagements with the top leadership of the United Arab Emirates, underlining the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Sharing some moments of my call on President HH Mohamed Bin Zayed of the UAE and meeting with HH Hamdan Mohammed.” Echoing this, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi also shared moments from the meetings, highlighting the Minister’s engagements with the UAE leadership during his visit.

“Moments from the meeting of the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh HamdanMohammed,” he said.

Sharing some moments of my call on President HH @MohamedBinZayed of UAE and meeting with HH @HamdanMohammed. pic.twitter.com/2VDoxXK8sA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 12, 2026

Jaishankar also pointed out the robustness of the India-UAE strategic partnership, noting that the ongoing dialogue between the two nations remains strong and transparent despite a complex regional environment.

The Minister highlighted that his visit occurred at a vital time, facilitating a thorough review of various bilateral initiatives spanning energy and trade.

Jaishankar is currently in Abu Dhabi, marking the final stage of his four-day, two-nation diplomatic mission to Mauritius and the UAE, spanning April 9 to 12.

Following his participation in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, EAM arrived in the UAE on Saturday, April 11.

Speaking on the primary focus of his high-level discussions, the External Affairs Minister told ANI, “I arrived in the UAE yesterday. So this morning, I met with Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE. I brought with me a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and our conversation focused on our strategic relationship and its various initiatives, such as energy, economic trade, and the energy and trade relationship. The UAE is a major partner for us, so we discussed that.” Beyond the core economic pillars, the deliberations addressed the broader geopolitical challenges currently impacting the Gulf region. “We’ve had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has very major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I’m very pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests, and, incidentally, also share the feedback of the Indian community,” Jaishankar observed.

The welfare of the Indian diaspora remained a central priority throughout the diplomatic exchange, particularly following the recent regional hostilities. The minister stated, “I conveyed to him Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message and our appreciation for the manner in which the Indian community in the UAE was looked after during this very difficult period. Now, while the Indian community was first and foremost in our concern and therefore in my discussions as well, obviously, we discussed other aspects of our relationship.” Jaishankar further explained that he acted as a bridge between the expatriate community and the UAE leadership to ensure their voices were heard at the highest levels. “As soon as I arrived yesterday, I met with representatives of the community. I shared their experiences and feelings with the President of the UAE. He also wanted me to share the feedback I received. I did that as well,” he said, noting that “the community was very appreciative of the manner in which they were looked after.” The diplomatic outreach extended to other key members of the leadership to reinforce the collective gratitude of the Indian government. “Today, when I called on the President, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, he was there, so I took the opportunity to also convey to him the gratitude of the Indian community, their sentiments, and their feedback as well,” Jaishankar noted.