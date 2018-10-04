In Bihar’s gun capital, buzz around ‘AK-47 service centre’ after recovery of 12 rifles from a well



Last week, the police had seized 12 AK-47 rifles from the same village. (Representational Image)

A huge cache of arms including parts of AK-47 has been seized from a well at Bardah in Munger, Bihar. The seizure was made during a search operation carried out by the state police. Among the parts that have been recovered from the spot are 15 magazines, 11 pistol grip, 11 folding butt, 9 body cover and 19 upper hand guards. According to an ABP News report, the police have also found that a service centre was being run at Bardah for rifles stolen from Jabalpur. “Some of the arrested people have informed the police that a person called Manjar (Manjhi) keeps parts of the rifles and does service of AK-47,” the report claimed.

Speaking to media about the development, Munger Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said: “We have recovered parts of AK-47. No member was found in those houses, so no arrest has been made in the case. We will further investigate the matter. It is possible that these parts were brought from the Jabalpur depot.” The depot keeps defective and overused weapons for dismantling.

Last week, the police had seized 12 AK-47 rifles from the same village. Additional SP Rana Navin had conducted a raid and recovered the sophisticated weapons from a well. The officials had also arrested a resident of the village identified as Tanveer Alam.

In the last couple of months, multiple search operations have been carried out in Bardah. In the second week of September, the police recovered two rifles in a separate operation. In August, police had recovered three rifles from one Mohd Imran Alam in Jamalpur town. According to a PTI report, Alam made a confession that he had obtained the automatic rifles from Jabalpur. Based on his inputs, police traced the supplier and conducted raids in which three more rifles were seized.

Munger is famous for its locally manufactured firearms that have made their way across the country. In 2014, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered a ‘Munger-made’ AK-47 rifle from a gang of alleged illegal arms suppliers in the national capital. The Delhi Police had also started ‘Operation Munger’ to nab illegal arms suppliers. Munger-made weapons were so sophisticated that the then Special Commissioner (Delhi Police Special Cell) SN Shrivastava had said: “The craftsmanship can be judged by the fact that the recovered weapon is exactly like an original AK-47 assault rifle.”