Either repeal Citizenship Act or bring Muslims under it: AIMPLB

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) chief Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi has demanded that the Modi government either repeal or bring Muslims under the ambit of the Citizenship Act. The law was amended earlier this month to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there.

Nadwi said in a statement that CAA is not right for the country and for the community. He said the country is witnessing disturbances due to the law.

“Keeping meeping Muslims out of its ambit amounts to damaging the secular nature of India. It is also adversely affecting the respect that our country enjoys across the world,” he said.

The AIMPLB chief also made an appeal to the people to not indulge in violence, damage public property and protest in a democratic manner.

“Our democracy gives everyone the right to protest, but people should refrain from acting in a violent or aggressive manner,” Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi who also is the rector of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, said.

Earlier on December 16, the students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema had protested against the CAA, proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, UP. Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema is a 121-year-old Islamic seminary based in Lucknow.