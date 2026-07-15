The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking urgent medical intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.



The petition, which raises concerns over Wangchuk’s worsening health, was taken up on an urgent basis on Wednesday. The court ordered the Centre and Delhi government to be informed immediately so they can present their reply at the next hearing.

Why did the High Court take up the matter on an urgent basis?

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred the matter to Thursday after noting that no counsel appeared for the authorities, as per PTI. The Delhi High Court Bar Association’s ongoing work abstention was attributed as the reason for the consel’s non-appearance.

“We are entertaining your petition. We will post this tomorrow. We will require the Union of India to obtain instruction. We will ask the Registry to give this order to authorities today itself,” the bench stated, considering the urgency of the matter, according to Live Law.

The bench also ordered that copies of the ruling be served on the Additional Solicitor General concerned and the Delhi government’s standing counsel.

What does the PIL seek?

The petition has been filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, who appealed to the court to intervene, mentioning that Wangchuk’s prolonged fast had become a matter of immediate concern.

Terming the situation as “most unfortunate”, Saini submitted that “a protesting citizen is virtually taking his life in front of the whole nation,” as per PTI.

The PIL seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to give immediate medical support to Wangchuk and engage with him to solve the matter.

As per Live Law, the petition also seeks directions to transfer Wangchuk to a government hospital based on the status of his health and provide necessary medical treatment to the activist. It also includes force-feeding, if doctor consider it important to protect his life and health.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since he joined the ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.