Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government has made sure that farmers’ interests are protected in the interim US–India trade agreement. He assured that all major crops and dairy products have been safeguarded.

Chouhan also said the deal will help Indian farmers by opening up the US market for Indian products. “There will be a lot of benefits. The agreement is in favour of farmers and the people of India. We have protected all major crops and dairy products, and at the same time our farmers will get new export markets. Our basmati rice and spices will do very well in the US,” he told reporters.

Minister interacts with farmers in Madhya Pradesh

The minister was speaking while interacting with farmers in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

India and the US have announced a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at mutually beneficial trade. A joint statement said the framework supports ongoing talks for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. The final deal is expected to improve market access and strengthen supply chains.

As part of the framework, India will reduce or remove tariffs on several US industrial goods and some food and agricultural products, including animal feed, fruits, nuts, soybean oil, wine, spirits and other items.

Piyush Goyal reiterates protection for agriculture sector

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also said the government has fully protected farmers’ interests in the deal. He said dairy products, fruits, vegetables, spices and grains have been kept out to protect local farmers and strengthen Indian agriculture.

Goyal added that many vegetables, including frozen potatoes, peas, beans, cucumbers, mushrooms and canned vegetables, will not be allowed for import. Dairy items such as milk, cheese, butter, ghee, yoghurt and whey products are also protected.

Several grains like wheat, rice, maize, millets, barley, oats and sorghum have been safeguarded. Spices such as black pepper, chilli, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric and others are also covered.

Both countries said they will quickly put the framework into action and work towards finalising the interim agreement, with the aim of signing a full bilateral trade deal in the future.