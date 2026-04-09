Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election 2026 Polling Live: Assam, Kerala and Puducherry gear up for high-stakes assembly elections today (April 9), with over 5.19 crore voters in Assam, Kerala and around 9.44 lakh voters in Puducherry set to vote across 296 seats. Poll campaigning ended on April 7 amid fiery rallies from top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who traded barbs on corruption, infiltrators and development promises.

The Election Commission has deployed extensive measures across three places- 31,490 webcast polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces for security, micro-observers at sensitive sites and amenities like water, toilets, wheelchairs, benches and phone storage.

In Assam, 26,032 seniors (85+) and 8,373 disabled voters have already used home postal ballots, while 1,51,132 personnel manage 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units and 43,997 VVPATs. ECI’s SVEEP campaigns boost turnout among 6.42 lakh 18-19-year-olds and 2.5 lakh over-80s. A paid holiday covers all workers on polling day, ensuring no wage cuts.

Polling date, time and logistics across states

Voting unfolds in a single phase on April 9 (Thursday), starting at 7:00 am and running till 6:00 pm across Assam (126 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats), with results on May 4 (Monday). Polling stations open early for efficient queues, monitored via real-time webcasting from district to national levels under Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel’s oversight in Assam. CAPF, including CRPF, secures hotspots, while basic facilities prioritise comfort and accessibility for 2.05 lakh disabled voters. EC mandates paid holidays for all employees- daily wagers included- under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, covering these polls plus Tamil Nadu (April 23), West Bengal phases (April 23 and 29) and by-polls elsewhere. Violators face fines, with states directed for strict compliance. This setup promises free, fair polls amid single-phase intensity.

Key battles and candidates

Assam pits BJP-led NDA, eyeing a third term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, against a six-party Congress alliance led by Gaurav Gogoi. CM Sarma’s camp highlights anti-infiltration drives and Uniform Civil Code pledges from Amit Shah’s rallies, countering Congress barbs that turned bitter with FIRs and police raids on leader Pawan Khera. Among 2.5 crore electors (near-equal gender split, 318 transgender, 63,423 service voters), the fight tests NDA’s dominance post-2021 sweep.

Kerala features a triangular clash- LDF’s Pinarayi Vijayan chasing a historic third term (boasting 97% promise delivery despite funding woes), Congress-led UDF’s change pitch via Priyanka Gandhi’s anti-corruption jabs and BJP’s rising vote share. Puducherry sees NDA’s Chief Minister N Rangasamy (NR Congress-BJP) defending against Congress-DMK, with actor Vijay’s TVK adding a wildcard.

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Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 voter turnout LIVE updates