Ananth Kumar death: National flag will fly half-mast today

The Centre on Monday announced to fly the National Flag at half mast throughout the country to honour late Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar who died earlier in the day in Bengaluru.

“Following the unfortunate demise of Ananth Kumar, it has been decided that National Flag will fly at half mast throughout the country today,” a Union Home Ministry statement said.

As a mark of respect, a state funeral will be accorded, it added.

Kumar, 59, died at 3 a.m. at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.