Ananth Kumar death: National flag will fly half-mast today

The Centre on Monday announced to fly the National Flag at half mast throughout the country to honour late Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar who died earlier in the day in Bengaluru.
The Centre on Monday announced to fly the National Flag at half mast throughout the country to honour late Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar who died earlier in the day in Bengaluru.
READ ALSO | Union minister Ananth Kumar passes away: Lost a good friend, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. Updates
“Following the unfortunate demise of Ananth Kumar, it has been decided that National Flag will fly at half mast throughout the country today,” a Union Home Ministry statement said.
READ ALSO | Who was Ananth Kumar: A staunch RSS man, known for political adroitness
As a mark of respect, a state funeral will be accorded, it added.
Kumar, 59, died at 3 a.m. at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.