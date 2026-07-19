I’m convinced there’s a secret WhatsApp group that only National Open tournament directors are allowed into.

Not Ryder Cup captains. Not Major champions. Not the PGA Tour. Just the people responsible for setting up National Opens.

Every January, they probably exchange pleasantries before getting down to business.

“Morning, gentlemen. Last year’s US Open was excellent. Players looked thoroughly miserable.”

“Thank you. We noticed your Korean Open had a lovely touch too. Particularly that par four where everyone needed a rescue helicopter after finding the rough.”

“Much appreciated. What have you got planned this year?”

“We’ve narrowed the fairways.”

“Lovely.”

“The greens are running at about a million on the Stimpmeter.”

“Outstanding.”

“Pins?”

“Three paces from the edge. Two if we can get away with it.”

“Excellent. Same time next year?”

I’m telling you, that group exists. Because every National Open, regardless of where you play, feels like it’s been designed by the same slightly unhinged committee.

Longer tees. Narrower fairways. Greens that bounce like airport runways. Rough so thick that if you don’t find your golf ball quickly, somebody files a missing persons complaint.

I’ve played enough National Opens around the world to know it isn’t a coincidence. Whether it’s India, Korea, Japan, Australia or the United States, they all seem to work from the same blueprint.

The objective isn’t to identify the best golfer. It’s to identify the last golfer who hasn’t completely lost his mind.

Take last week’s Korean Open. I had an eight-foot downhill putt for par. Not a tap-in by any means, but one you’d expect a tour professional to have a reasonable chance of holing—or at the very least leaving close enough for a stress-free bogey if things went wrong.

I gave it what I thought was the gentlest little nudge. The ball politely ignored my intentions. It gathered speed as though it had somewhere important to be, rolled past the hole, continued gathering momentum, disappeared off the green and left me with… a bunker shot.

Let that sink in.

I went from standing over a putt for par to playing a bunker shot for bogey. Without making another full swing.

At that point, you stop blaming yourself and start questioning Sir Isaac Newton.

I’ve always believed golf is the only sport where you can execute a shot almost exactly as intended and still end up wondering whether you’ve accidentally offended someone upstairs.

The Korean Open merely confirmed that theory. Mind you, Korea isn’t unique.

The Hero Indian Open has earned a reputation as one of the toughest weeks on the DP World Tour calendar. Players arrive fully aware that birdies will be rationed. If you miss a fairway, you’re usually negotiating rough that seems to have been fertilised with steroids. Find the fairway and you’re rewarded with a long iron into greens that have all the warmth and forgiveness of a marble kitchen countertop.

It’s almost comforting in a strange way. You know exactly what you’re walking into…Pain.

The funny thing is that most National Opens are run by amateur governing bodies rather than professional tours. Their job, understandably, is to protect the integrity of the championship and ensure that the country’s best golfer earns the title.

Somewhere along the line, though, “testing the best players” seems to have become “let’s see how many emotional breakdowns we can trigger before Sunday.”

I often wonder how pin positions are selected. I’d love to sit in on that meeting.

Someone points to the middle of the green and says, “How about here?”

Everyone immediately shakes their head. “Too fair.”

“What about over there?” “Still reasonable.”

Eventually one bloke quietly walks to the very edge of the green, balances on one foot, points to a spot the size of a dinner plate and says, “Found it.” The room erupts into applause.

Sometimes the hole is cut so close to the edge that you’re scared to remove the flagstick in case the cup falls off the green.

Of course, no discussion about impossible National Opens can ignore Phil Mickelson’s unforgettable moment at the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Watching one of his putts race away from the hole, Phil simply snapped. Instead of waiting for the ball to stop, he jogged after it and hit it while it was still moving. The rules officials called it a breach of the Rules of Golf.

Most professional golfers called it Tuesday. None of us would ever recommend doing it, but every single one of us understood exactly how he felt.

We’ve all stood over a putt thinking, “If this finishes before tomorrow morning, it’ll be a bonus.”

The USGA copped plenty of criticism that week, but history shows it wasn’t an isolated case. Every National Open pushes players right to the edge. The only difference is where that edge happens to be.

Despite all the complaints, all the eye-rolling and all the colourful language muttered under our breath, there’s a reason every professional still circles these weeks on the calendar.

Winning a National Open means something. Always has. Always will.

Because these championships don’t merely test your swing. They test your patience when a perfect drive catches the first cut and disappears. They test your judgement when attacking a flag could just as easily lead to double bogey. They test your temperament when an eight-foot putt somehow becomes a bunker shot.

Most tournaments reward great golf. National Opens demand something extra.

They ask whether you can laugh at yourself after a bad bounce. Whether you can keep your composure when the golf course seems personally offended by your presence. Whether you can accept that sometimes par is a masterpiece. And perhaps that’s why they remain so special.

Every year we complain about the rough. Every year we complain about the greens. Every year we question the ancestry of the person cutting the holes. And every year, without fail, we send in our entry forms again.

Mind you, if anyone reading this happens to be an administrator from one of those amateur associations, I have just one humble request.

The next time your secret WhatsApp group meets, maybe… just maybe… leave one pin in the middle of the green. We promise not to tell anyone.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like