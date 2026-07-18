The World Health Organization (WHO) recently revealed a study warning that cancer cases will rise by 70% by 2050. What are the factors responsible for this phenomenal increase, and what does this say about our environment and lifestyle? Dr Rajesh Mistry, senior director (group), oncology, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Two risk factors stand out when it comes to cancer development— lifestyle and the environment. The shift towards a more western way of living is something that is hard to ignore. Unhealthy eating habits and reduced physical activity have become increasingly common, contributing to obesity, a well-established risk factor for several types of cancer. On the environmental side, pollution is a serious concern. Its impact is seen in lung-related conditions including cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.”

Would you say this figure can be controlled with prevention and diligent screening?

Screening does not prevent cancer, what it does is catch it early, and that early detection can make a significant difference to treatment outcomes and survival. Prevention, however, is very much possible. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, and physical inactivity are among the major risk factors, and addressing these can bring down the incidence of cancer over time. Of all these, tobacco is the most important one to tackle. In India, it is tobacco powder is even used for cleaning teeth. The damage it does is significant, and raising awareness around this is critical. The United States has seen a real decline in lung cancer cases simply because tobacco consumption and smoking rates have come down.

What are the biggest cancers in India and why?

Among men, cancers of the head and neck are the most common covering the oral cavity, pharynx, and voice box. In fact, nearly one-third of all cancer cases in India arise in the head and neck region. Lung cancer is the second most common among men, and it continues to rise alongside increasing smoking rates. Among women, breast cancer tops the list, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer follow.

By what percentage on an average can early detection affect mortality figures?

The impact of early detection is not the same across all cancers. What early diagnosis means for breast cancer, is quite different from what it means for lung cancer. What can be said with confidence is that catching cancer early significantly reduces the risk of dying from it, simply because treatment can begin at a point when it is far more likely to be effective.

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As an expert, what is your advice to the general population in face of such alarming figures?

There is no reason to panic. The most important thing anyone can do is focus on the risk factors that are within their control. Lifestyle choices carry a lot of weight here, not just for cancer but for cardiovascular health as well. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol, staying physically active, and keeping body weight in a healthy range, these are not complicated steps, but if followed consistently, they can make a real difference to long-term cancer risk.