Amid the rising tide of nutraceuticals and health and wellness supplements, peptides are suddenly everywhere – from social media feeds to casual conversations. With so much buzz around, if you’re left wondering what benefits these compounds actually offer, and whether they are safe or not, you’re not alone.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids (the building blocks of proteins) that are known to play a crucial role in one’s health, from muscle growth to skin health and improved energy. While these compounds have their own benefits, and supplements are quickly gaining in popularity and relevance, experts warn of extreme caution when considering them, saying there is no significant scientific evidence to prove their usefulness as a separate, over-the-counter option.

Not a ‘must-have’

‘Peptides’ cover a broad range of compounds, from collagen peptides used for joint health to prescription peptide therapies used for specific medical conditions, says Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant, endocrinologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi. “It is inaccurate to view all peptides as a must-have for fitness or wellness. While certain peptides, particularly hydrolysed collagen, have credible clinical evidence supporting skin and joint health, the broader enthusiasm around peptide supplements has outpaced the science,” she adds.

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With adequate nutrition, exercise and recovery, routine peptide supplementation is rarely essential, Dr Chaturvedi explains. “The body ultimately breaks most supplemental peptides down into amino acids, much like dietary protein, making claims of targeted performance enhancement far less predictable than marketing often suggests. Further, their impact on athletic performance is often overstated,” she warns.

Dr Sushila Kataria, vice-chairman, internal medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, agrees. “The current enthusiasm around peptides is somewhat disproportionate to the available evidence. While certain peptides have demonstrated medical benefits in specific clinical settings, they are not essential for most healthy individuals pursuing fitness or wellness goals,” she says, adding that peptides should not be viewed as a shortcut to achieving fitness outcomes.

Explaining what peptides are and what function they serve for the body, Dr Kataria says, “Peptides are naturally occurring chains of amino acids that act as signaling molecules in the body. They help regulate various physiological processes, including hormone production, metabolism, tissue repair, and immune function. Some peptides may support muscle recovery or influence growth hormone pathways.”

According to a 2026 report by market research firm Market Decipher, collagen peptides are gaining fast as FMCG players reformulate for clean-label, women’s nutrition, and clinical segments that conventional whey cannot serve. Beyond whey protein, collagen peptide is occupying a significant part of the nutraceuticals market — coming in after soy protein isolate and pea protein isolate, which are reportedly seeing the highest demands.

Common misconceptions

According to Dr Chaturvedi, the requirement for peptides is less of a daily lifestyle supplement and more of “a decision that depends entirely on the type of peptide and the clinical objective”. Over-the-counter collagen peptides may be considered in selected individuals with osteoarthritis, age-related decline in connective tissue health, or during recovery where additional collagen support may be beneficial. However, “prescription peptide therapies, including certain metabolic and endocrine treatments, belong to a very different clinical category and should only be initiated following a comprehensive medical evaluation”, she says, adding: “Treating therapeutic peptides and wellness supplements as interchangeable is a common misconception that can lead to inappropriate use.”

Dr Chaturvedi explains that the body naturally produces a wide range of peptides, but production and physiological function can be influenced by ageing, chronic illness, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, and metabolic stress. “Supplementation may be considered when there is a clearly identified clinical need, such as musculoskeletal conditions, recovery after illness or surgery, or specific endocrine disorders where peptide-based therapies form part of evidence-based treatment.” “Not all peptides carry the same safety profile. The level of risk depends largely on how they are being used,” she says. Oral collagen peptide supplements are usually well tolerated when consumed in the right dosages, topical peptide formulations used in skincare typically have minimal systemic absorption and a favourable safety profile. “However, injectable peptides marketed for muscle gain, fat loss, or anti-ageing belong to an entirely different category and may influence hormonal and metabolic pathways,” she adds.

“Concerns arise when consumers self-prescribe high doses, combine multiple products, or use injectable peptides without appropriate medical evaluation and monitoring,” she says. “The assumption that all peptide products are inherently safe simply because they are marketed as supplements is not supported by clinical evidence.”

Dr Kataria says that the requirement for peptides can take the form of hormonal deficiency, metabolism problems, or other diseases where there have been positive effects from peptides treatment. She adds, “Peptides are not my recommendation in general for health, anti-ageing, or muscle building.”

“In my opinion, one should not consider using peptides unless prescribed by a physician,” says Dr Kataria. “The safety concerns will depend on the particular type of peptide being used, the dose, form, and quality of the product.”

In India, collagen peptides are widely available across brands like OZiva, HK Vitals, Wellbeing, Isopure and others, while peptide supplements for muscle gain and fat loss and tissue repair are not so common on quick commerce platforms or even without prescription.

Unchecked consumption

Although many peptide supplements are marketed as low risk, unchecked consumption can have unintended consequences, warns Dr Chaturvedi. “Depending on the formulation, adverse effects may include gastrointestinal symptoms, allergic reactions, fluid retention, disturbances in appetite regulation, and alterations in metabolic or hormonal signalling.”

“Individuals with chronic kidney disease, endocrine disorders, or other underlying medical conditions may face additional risks. A further concern is the increasing availability of products with inconsistent quality standards, inaccurate labelling, or unverified ingredients, which can expose consumers to avoidable health complications,” she says.

She notes that while existing frameworks provide governance for both nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical products, the distinction is not always clear to consumers.

According to Dr Kataria, some other possible side effects that could be experienced without proper supervision include headache, changes in blood sugar levels, and notably, interaction with other drugs as well. “Because there are no studies on the safety of many peptides over extended periods of time, their abuse may pose certain dangers.”

“It would be best for consumers to watch out for transparency of ingredients, quality of manufacturing, testing done by independent agencies, and regulation. The first issue pertains to some products that might not have their claimed ingredients,” says Dr Kataria. “Even though certain nutritional supplements containing peptides are available without a prescription from licensed healthcare providers, most of the peptide drugs need prescription and professional oversight due to their therapeutic use.” Dr Chaturvedi says, “In general, hydrolysed collagen peptides and similar nutritional supplements are available over the counter.

However, injectable peptides, hormone-regulating peptides, growth hormone secretagogues, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and other formulations designed to alter endocrine or metabolic function should only be used under specialist supervision, as they function as therapeutic agents rather than wellness supplements.”

Demand drivers

Increasing importance of longevity, muscle growth, body shaping, and anti-ageing products have led to increased attention towards peptides, says Dr Kataria. “In addition, social media and marketing through influencers have boosted the hype surrounding peptides. Although peptide research is an interesting and emerging field, in my opinion, commercialization of these peptides has surpassed scientific evidence in most cases.”

Dr Chaturvedi echoes this opinion. “The growing interest in peptides reflects a convergence of several trends, including longevity medicine, preventive health, fitness culture, and increasing consumer awareness of biological ageing.” Although the research and impacts of bioactive peptides is still being explored “the commercial enthusiasm has expanded much faster than the evidence for many marketed claims,” she says.

“The rapid growth of the peptide market has created a widening gap between consumer demand, scientific evidence, and regulatory oversight,” she says. “Greater emphasis on transparent labelling, evidence-based health claims, quality assurance standards, and stronger oversight of products that blur the line between supplements and therapeutic agents would improve safety. As peptide-based products become more mainstream, regulation and consumer education must evolve at the same pace as the market itself.”