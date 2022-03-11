Nutrify Today raises seed funding to fortify product technology and new product development

Nutrify Today will be going in for the next round of funding of USD 10 million by year-end to scale business through 20 countries with a substantial nutraceutical market size.

Nutrify Today has raised seed funds for half a million dollars from Investor Dr. Anand Swaroop to fortify the product technology and new product development. Nutrify Today is a technology platform established with the vision to democratize the supply chain in the Nutraceutical industry. The investment raised will also fully automate the platform and cover 20 countries for new product development, commercialization and supply chain solutions to small to mid-sized companies in the nutraceutical industry.

Currently, the platform has over 18000 industry networks. The platform targets to cross 450,000 industry networks by 2025.

The start-up Nutrify Today is the world’s first and fastest becoming a leader in bridging the gap in the Nutraceutical Industry by enabling small company/startup/ innovators to commercialize their work in any of the critical nutraceutical markets of the world without having to travel and invest in business development.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Swaroop said, “I envision Nutrify Today as a thought leader in India’s nutrition industry with the potential to grow into a global business leader. I am investing in Nutrify Today to foster research, promote nutrition and upgrade technology in this vital area of food and nutrition both in India and USA”.

Commenting on the new accolades, Founder Amit Srivastava, stated that “Nutrify Today is committed towards enabling and empowering the Nutraceutical industry and promoting responsible nutrition commercialization across the world using advanced technologies of AI and ML. The global nutraceutical market is USD 400 billion, but the spread is uneven. Through Nutrify Today, we plan to create supply chain highways enabling faster growth of small to mid-sized innovators in other parts of the world.”