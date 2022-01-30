7th India – Bangladesh JCC next month; CEPA, Covaxin and other issues on the agenda

For the meeting which is most likely expected to take place in New Delhi, no dates have been firmed up yet and also there is no clarity if the meeting will take place in physical or virtual mode.

New Delhi and Dhaka are expected to meet for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC). Besides the joint production of COVID-19 vaccines, this JCC may give directions to complete the Bangladesh specific Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as early as possible.

Recently, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar announced on social media that he had tested COVID-19 positive. “This is the reason why the date and mode has not been fixed yet,” a source explained.

Gautam Lahiri, a senior journalist and Bangladesh commentator, tells Financial Express Online, “As Bangladesh is graduating to a developing nation from least developed status, new economic engagement may take a paradigm shift.”

What is JCC?

In a JCC, each country is represented by their foreign minister.

The last JCC between India and Bangladesh had taken place in September 2020, Dhaka and it was in virtual mode due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar in a telephonic talk with his counterpart in Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen, had invited him to join the JCC meeting.

Agenda of the JCC

India and Bangladesh are expected to talk about the long pending joint production of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Also, a wide range of issues of mutual interests are on the agenda and both sides will review the bilateral relations and new initiatives that can be implemented to deepen relations further.

Expert View

Sharing his views on the 7th JCC, Mr Lahiri says, “Upcoming New Delhi – Dhaka JCC, may take bilateral relations qualitatively to a newer height by deepening economic engagement and cooperation in new technology and defence cooperation.”

“A new CEPA is under discussion. New areas of cooperation may include high technology, civil nuclear energy and green energy, especially on renewable energy,” he adds.

“India offered USD 500 million, Line of Credit for purchase of military platforms. However, the deal has not progressed satisfactorily. India may push for enhanced cooperation in defence including joint production.

India has already given a proposal for joint production of Covaxin. This time a resolution on this issue may be concluded,” he opines.

Connectivity

Also, for greater connectivity a freight train service from Dhaka to Siliguri of North West Bengal will commence after JCC.

According to him, “Date may be announced. Long pending resolution on Teesta River may figure in the discussion but no finality is expected.

Bangladesh is looking for relaxation of para tariff barriers for goods export and also removal of anti-dumping duty on jute products. And, the Idea is to maintain the relations vibrant for next 50 years vision. After reviewing the last 50 years of cooperation a new vision document for the next five decades may be framed.”