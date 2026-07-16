To handle the increasing rush of passengers during this travel season, Western Railway has announced a special weekly train service between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The train will operate between Bandra Terminus and Azamgarh.

The Railways has introduced this special train to meet the growing demand from passengers and provide an additional travel option on the busy route. The new special service will help passengers get better connectivity and reduce pressure on regular train services.

The special train will also offer more travel facilities to passengers and make their journey more convenient.

Check out the complete schedule, timings, and route details of the special train below.

Bandra Terminus–Azamgarh Special Train: Schedule, route and timings

The weekly special train between Bandra Terminus and Azamgarh (Train No.05154) will start from July 20, 2026, and will continue until September 28, 2026.

The special train will operate every Monday and will complete a total of 11 trips during this period. The train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 10:45 hrs and reach Azamgarh on Wednesday at 00:25 hrs.

Route and major stations covered

The special train will pass through several important cities and railway stations, providing better connectivity to passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The route will cover major locations, allowing passengers from different regions to use this additional service during the busy travel period.

The major stations covered by the train include Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Tundla Junction, Subedarganj and Banaras.

Extra travel option for passengers

The introduction of the Bandra Terminus–Azamgarh Weekly Special train will provide some relief to passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh during the busy travel period. With an additional service on this route, passengers will have more flexibility while planning their journeys.

Western Railway has also advised passengers to check the schedule in advance and book their tickets accordingly.