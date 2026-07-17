In a move aimed at professionalising the operation and maintenance (O&M) of National Highway assets, the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has appointed General Management Consultants (GMCs) to oversee highway asset management, according to PIB release.

ALSO READ Cabinet clears Rs 25,446 crore Varanasi decongestion plan with two new highway corridors

The initiative marks a shift towards technology-driven and institutionalised management of operational highway assets, with the consultants expected to improve asset performance, operational efficiency and lifecycle management by adopting global best practices.

NHIT, which was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in October 2020, currently manages National Highway assets spanning a combined length of 2,653 km. In the first phase, the newly appointed consultants will oversee the operation and maintenance of around 908 km of highway stretches.

Consultants to oversee inspections, maintenance and safety

The consultants have been engaged through National Highways InvIT Project Managers Private Limited (NHIPMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NHAI that serves as the project manager for NHIT. NHIPMPL is responsible for ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of highway assets while meeting reporting, disclosure and certification requirements under SEBI’s InvIT regulations.

Under the new framework, the General Management Consultants will carry out daily, weekly and monthly inspections using both visual surveys and equipment-based assessment techniques. Based on these evaluations, they will identify maintenance needs, recommend safety improvements, oversee defect rectification works and suggest measures for capacity augmentation to enhance the overall travel experience for road users.

The consultants will also be responsible for procuring specialised contractors and agencies, supervising the execution of maintenance works, certifying completed projects and recommending improvements in toll plaza operations and traffic management.

Focus on long-term asset management and investor confidence

The initiative is intended to create a dedicated ecosystem of professional highway asset management by introducing specialised expertise into the operation and maintenance of National Highway infrastructure.

The authority also plans to develop a broader ecosystem of specialised O&M contractors to further strengthen maintenance capabilities across the National Highway network.

The model is expected to improve governance standards, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen compliance with SEBI’s regulatory framework for Infrastructure Investment Trusts. In turn, this is expected to boost investor confidence and encourage greater participation from domestic and global investors in India’s National Highway assets.