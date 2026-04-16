To make travel easier for passengers and to handle the extra crowd during busy days, Western Railway has decided to run special trains between Surat and Howrah. The trains will operate between Udhna Railway Station and Santragachi Railway Station.

These special trains will help people who often do not get confirmed tickets and have to wait for long periods. With this step, passengers will get better travel options, more seats, and a more comfortable journey during peak travel time.

Special train details: timing, schedule, halts

1. Train No. 09073 – Udhna to Santragachi Special

The train between Udhna and Santragachi will run on 17, 22, and 24 April 2026. The train will operate bi-weekly (Wednesday and Friday).

The train will depart from Udhna at 11:25 hrs and will arrive at Santragachi at 21:00 hrs the next day.

2. Train No. 09074 – Santragachi to Udhna Special

In the return directions, the train between Santragachi and Udhna will run on 19, 24, and 26 April 2026. The train will operate bi-weekly (Sunday and Friday).

The train will depart from Santragachi at 00:05 hrs and will arrive at Udhna at 10:00 hrs the next day.

These special trains will consist of a sleeper and general second-class coaches.



Halts: Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar, and Kharagpur stations in both directions.

How will these special trains improve the passengers’ experience?

These special trains will help passengers in many ways. They will make travel easier between Surat (Gujarat) and Howrah (West Bengal) and will provide more confirmed seats during busy travel times. The trains will also improve connectivity to major cities along the route.

With sleeper and general class options available, travel will remain affordable for passengers. Overall, these services will help reduce the waiting list pressure on regular trains and make journeys more comfortable and convenient.