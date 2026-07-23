To make the ticket checking process more transparent and accountable, North Central Railway (NCR) is set to introduce body-worn cameras for ticket checking staff on two trains as part of a pilot project, according to The Indian Express.

The body-worn cameras will record both video and audio while ticket checking staff carry out inspections on board trains.

The recorded footage will help railway officials verify complaints, improve accountability and ensure greater transparency during ticket inspections. If the pilot project is successful, North Central Railway plans to introduce the body-worn cameras in phases on more trains across its network.

Pilot project to begin on two trains

North Central Railway will introduce body-worn cameras for ticket-checking staff on 2 trains:

–Train No. 12417/12418 Prayagraj Express (Prayagraj–New Delhi–Prayagraj)

–Train No. 12451/12452 Shram Shakti Express (Kanpur–New Delhi–Kanpur)

According to The Indian Express, North Central Railway has already procured 30 body cameras, and ticket checking staff are currently being trained to use them.

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Cameras will record ticket inspections

As per the reports, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, said that ticket-checking staff will wear body-worn cameras while conducting ticket inspections on trains.

He further said that the cameras will support HD video recording, audio recording, night vision, long battery backup and a tamper-proof recording system.

These features are expected to ensure continuous recording during long-distance journeys while preventing any changes to the recorded footage.

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How will the recorded footage help?

The body-worn cameras are expected to improve transparency during ticket checking. The recorded footage will help railway officials verify facts and take appropriate action whenever complaints or disputes arise.

The recordings will also help prevent false complaints and assist in investigating cases involving misconduct, abusive behaviour or assault involving passengers or ticket checking staff.