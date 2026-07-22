India electrifies 99.6% of broad gauge network: What it means for freight, emissions and Railway operations
Indian Railways has electrified 99.6% of its broad gauge network, making it the world's second most electrified railway system after Switzerland. Here's why the milestone matters beyond infrastructure—from cutting diesel consumption and emissions to boosting freight efficiency and renewable energy integration.
Indian Railways has electrified 99.6% of its broad gauge (BG) network, completing one of the world’s largest railway electrification programmes and placing India second only to Switzerland in terms of network electrification. While the achievement marks a major infrastructure milestone, its significance extends beyond replacing diesel locomotives—it is expected to reduce fuel imports, lower logistics emissions, improve operational efficiency and support the Railways’ long-term net-zero ambitions.
According to information shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, electrification has been carried out in mission mode over the past decade. Of the total 69,873 route kilometres of the broad gauge network, 48,072 route km were electrified between 2014 and 2026, compared to 21,801 route km completed over nearly six decades before 2014.
The remaining unelectrified stretches are also under execution, while all new railway lines and multi-tracking projects are now being sanctioned with electrification from the outset.
India’s electrification now among world’s highest
Unlike many railway systems that prioritise only high-density passenger or freight corridors, Indian Railways has pursued full-network electrification.
According to the International Union of Railways (UIC) report released in June 2025, India’s railway electrification now stands at 99.6%, behind only Switzerland.
Railway electrification across major countries
Country
Electrified railway network
Switzerland
100%
India
99.6%
China
82%
Spain
67%
Japan
64%
France
60%
United Kingdom
39%
The ministry said India’s achievement is particularly significant because of the scale of its network, making it one of the world’s most extensively electrified railway systems.
Beyond wires: Why electrification matters
Railway officials say the benefits of electrification extend beyond environmental gains.
Electric traction reduces dependence on imported diesel, lowers operating costs, improves haulage capacity and enables trains to accelerate faster. This translates into shorter journey times, greater freight movement and improved asset utilisation.
The transition has already resulted in a sharp decline in diesel consumption.
According to the Railways, diesel used for traction purposes has fallen from 293 crore litres in 2015-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-25, a reduction of 185 crore litres.
Officials said the reduction has helped save significant foreign exchange that would otherwise have been spent on importing fuel.
Diesel consumption for railway traction
Financial Year
Diesel consumption
2015-16
293 crore litres
2024-25
108 crore litres
Reduction
185 crore litres
The ministry also cited a NITI Aayog report showing rail transport emits substantially less carbon dioxide than road transport.
CO₂ emissions per tonne-km
Mode
CO₂ emissions
Road
101 gm
Rail
11.5 gm
This means rail transport produces around 89% lower CO₂ emissions than road transport for moving the same quantity of freight.
Renewable energy becoming the next focus
Electrification alone does not guarantee cleaner transport unless electricity itself comes from cleaner sources.
To address this, Indian Railways has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio by commissioning solar and wind projects to power railway operations.
As of June 2026, the Railways has commissioned:
Renewable source
Installed capacity
Solar power
1,161 MW
Wind power
103 MW
Total
1,264 MW
The ministry said Indian Railways plans to progressively meet a larger share of its traction power requirement through renewable sources, including hybrid solar-wind systems and energy storage, reducing the carbon footprint of railway operations further.
Most railway zones have already achieved complete electrification, with only a few nearing the finish line.
Railway Zone
Electrification
Central Railway
100%
Northern Railway
100%
Eastern Railway
100%
Western Railway
100%
South Central Railway
100%
East Central Railway
100%
East Coast Railway
100%
North Central Railway
100%
South Eastern Railway
100%
West Central Railway
100%
North Western Railway
99.8%
Northeast Frontier Railway
98.7%
Southern Railway
98.7%
South Western Railway
96.1%
Similarly, several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal, have already achieved 100% railway electrification.
Mission mode execution
The Railways acknowledged that completing electrification while trains continued operating was one of the programme’s biggest engineering challenges.
To accelerate execution, Indian Railways created a Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal to resolve implementation bottlenecks, strengthened project monitoring, delegated higher financial powers to field units and ensured continuous funding support.
With the remaining stretches under construction, the ministry said Indian Railways is now close to completing full electrification of its entire broad gauge network, positioning the system for greater use of renewable energy and lower-carbon rail transportation in the coming years.