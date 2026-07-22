Indian Railways has electrified 99.6% of its broad gauge (BG) network, completing one of the world’s largest railway electrification programmes and placing India second only to Switzerland in terms of network electrification. While the achievement marks a major infrastructure milestone, its significance extends beyond replacing diesel locomotives—it is expected to reduce fuel imports, lower logistics emissions, improve operational efficiency and support the Railways’ long-term net-zero ambitions.

According to information shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, electrification has been carried out in mission mode over the past decade. Of the total 69,873 route kilometres of the broad gauge network, 48,072 route km were electrified between 2014 and 2026, compared to 21,801 route km completed over nearly six decades before 2014.

The remaining unelectrified stretches are also under execution, while all new railway lines and multi-tracking projects are now being sanctioned with electrification from the outset.

India’s electrification now among world’s highest

Unlike many railway systems that prioritise only high-density passenger or freight corridors, Indian Railways has pursued full-network electrification.

According to the International Union of Railways (UIC) report released in June 2025, India’s railway electrification now stands at 99.6%, behind only Switzerland.

Railway electrification across major countries

Country Electrified railway network Switzerland 100% India 99.6% China 82% Spain 67% Japan 64% France 60% United Kingdom 39%

The ministry said India’s achievement is particularly significant because of the scale of its network, making it one of the world’s most extensively electrified railway systems.

Beyond wires: Why electrification matters

Railway officials say the benefits of electrification extend beyond environmental gains.

Electric traction reduces dependence on imported diesel, lowers operating costs, improves haulage capacity and enables trains to accelerate faster. This translates into shorter journey times, greater freight movement and improved asset utilisation.

The transition has already resulted in a sharp decline in diesel consumption.

According to the Railways, diesel used for traction purposes has fallen from 293 crore litres in 2015-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-25, a reduction of 185 crore litres.

Officials said the reduction has helped save significant foreign exchange that would otherwise have been spent on importing fuel.

Diesel consumption for railway traction

Financial Year Diesel consumption 2015-16 293 crore litres 2024-25 108 crore litres Reduction 185 crore litres

The ministry also cited a NITI Aayog report showing rail transport emits substantially less carbon dioxide than road transport.

CO₂ emissions per tonne-km

Mode CO₂ emissions Road 101 gm Rail 11.5 gm

This means rail transport produces around 89% lower CO₂ emissions than road transport for moving the same quantity of freight.

Renewable energy becoming the next focus

Electrification alone does not guarantee cleaner transport unless electricity itself comes from cleaner sources.

To address this, Indian Railways has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio by commissioning solar and wind projects to power railway operations.

As of June 2026, the Railways has commissioned:

Renewable source Installed capacity Solar power 1,161 MW Wind power 103 MW Total 1,264 MW

The ministry said Indian Railways plans to progressively meet a larger share of its traction power requirement through renewable sources, including hybrid solar-wind systems and energy storage, reducing the carbon footprint of railway operations further.

Nearly all railway zones fully electrified

Most railway zones have already achieved complete electrification, with only a few nearing the finish line.

Railway Zone Electrification Central Railway 100% Northern Railway 100% Eastern Railway 100% Western Railway 100% South Central Railway 100% East Central Railway 100% East Coast Railway 100% North Central Railway 100% South Eastern Railway 100% West Central Railway 100% North Western Railway 99.8% Northeast Frontier Railway 98.7% Southern Railway 98.7% South Western Railway 96.1%

Similarly, several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal, have already achieved 100% railway electrification.

Mission mode execution

The Railways acknowledged that completing electrification while trains continued operating was one of the programme’s biggest engineering challenges.

To accelerate execution, Indian Railways created a Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal to resolve implementation bottlenecks, strengthened project monitoring, delegated higher financial powers to field units and ensured continuous funding support.

With the remaining stretches under construction, the ministry said Indian Railways is now close to completing full electrification of its entire broad gauge network, positioning the system for greater use of renewable energy and lower-carbon rail transportation in the coming years.