To meet the growing passenger demand between Hyderabad and West Bengal, South Central Railway has extended the Charlapalli–Shalimar Weekly Special Train service until September 2026. The move will provide additional travel options and more seats for passengers on this route.

The train will also stop at several stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, making it a useful travel option for passengers across the route.

The extended service will operate for eight additional trips in each direction, offering a total of 16 special train services.

You can check out the full schedule and route of the special train below.

Charlapalli–Shalimar Weekly Special Train: Schedule, route

Train No. From – To Day Date of Journey No. of Services 08046 Charlapalli – Shalimar Sat August 8 to September 26, 2026 08 08045 Shalimar – Charlapalli Fri August 7 to September 25, 2026, 08

The special train between Charlapalli and Shalimar (Train No. 08046) is a weekly service. The train will operate every Saturday from August 8 to September 26, 2026, completing eight services. In the return direction, Train No. 08045 Shalimar–Charlapalli Weekly Special will run every Friday from August 7 to September 25, 2026, also operating eight services.

Route and important halts

The special train will run between Charlapalli, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana, and Shalimar Railway Station in Howrah, West Bengal, which serves the Kolkata metropolitan region.

During its journey, the train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, and Santragachi in both directions.

Coach composition

The Charlapalli–Shalimar Weekly Special will have a mix of AC and non-AC coaches, including 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, catering to different categories of passengers.