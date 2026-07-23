Peacock, the live streaming arm of Comcast, earned its first profitable quarter ever and it came down to one asset: live sport, and specifically the pulling power of the FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Two million net subscribers were added in the quarter, taking the paid base to a record 48 million. It arrived alongside Telemundo’s exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the tournament in the United States, which fed directly into Peacock’s streaming numbers.

For Comcast, the timing could not be better: the World Cup profit boost lands just as the company prepares to spin NBCUniversal and Sky into a separate publicly traded entity, making Peacock’s turn to the black a data point investors will watch closely in the run-up to that split.

1. A Milestone Moment in the Streaming Wars

Financial Breakthrough: Comcast reported Adjusted EBITDA of $189 million (approx ₹1,824 crore) for Peacock in Q2 2026, up $290 million (approx ₹2,799 crore) year-on-year and marking the unit’s first profitable quarter since its 2020 launch.

Subscriber Growth: Peacock added 2 million net paid subscribers during the quarter, taking its base to a record 48 million.

2. The Power of Live Sport and Exclusive Telemundo Coverage

Spanish-Language Reach : Telemundo held the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for the tournament in the United States, with its coverage streamed on Peacock, while Fox carried the English-language rights via Fox One and FS1.

: Telemundo held the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for the tournament in the United States, with its coverage streamed on Peacock, while Fox carried the English-language rights via Fox One and FS1. Marquee Audience : The Spain versus Argentina final drew 23.9 million viewers combined across Telemundo and Peacock, the most-watched World Cup match in Spanish-language broadcast history.

: The Spain versus Argentina final drew 23.9 million viewers combined across Telemundo and Peacock, the most-watched World Cup match in Spanish-language broadcast history. Ad and Content Revenue: Comcast’s Content and Experiences segment logged $440 million (approx ₹4,246 crore) in incremental revenue tied to the World Cup and its Studios business combined. The company has not disclosed a Peacock-specific ad revenue or CPM figure.

3. Retaining the Post-World Cup Audience

Content Funnelling: Peacock is leaning on its existing sports slate, including Premier League and Sunday Night Football, plus its film and entertainment library, to hold on to tournament-driven sign-ups.

Annual Tier Push: Comcast has pointed to promotional annual-subscription pricing introduced around the World Cup as part of its retention strategy, though it has not disclosed what share of the tournament surge has converted to long-term subscribers.

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