In line with all the special train services, Western Railway has announced special train services between Udhna and Miraj for Aashadi Ekadashi. The additional services have been introduced to provide more travel options and make the pilgrimage journey to Pandharpur smoother and more convenient during the festive season.

According to Western Railway, the special train will pass through several stations across Gujarat

The special train will pass through several important stations across Gujarat and Maharashtra, making the service accessible to passengers from multiple cities along the route.

Udhna–Miraj special train schedule

The special train between Udhna and Miraj (Train No. 09071) will commence its journey on July 23 and July 24, 2026.

The return service, from Miraj to Udhna (Train No. 09072), will commence on July 24 and July 25, 2026. This train will depart Miraj Junction at 8:40 am and arrive at Udhna Junction at 7:50 am the following day, covering a distance of 1,002 km in 23 hours and 10 minutes.

Udhna–Miraj special trains: Key stoppages and route

The Miraj–Udhna special train will stop at Pandharpur, Kurduvadi, Daund Junction, Ahilyanagar Junction, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad Junction, Chalisgaon Junction, Pachora Junction and Jalgaon Junction, before continuing to Paldhi, Dharangaon, Amalner, Nardana, Sindkheda, Dondaicha, Nandurbar, Khandbaara and Navapur, and onward to Ukai Songadh, Vyara, Bardoli and Chalthan before reaching Udhna.

On the return journey, the Udhna–Miraj special train will follow the same 25 stations in reverse, halting at Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara and Ukai Songadh before crossing into Maharashtra via Navapur, Khandbaara and Nandurbar, and continuing through Jalgaon Junction, Manmad Junction and Daund Junction before arriving at Miraj.

The special train will offer Sleeper Class (SL) and Chair Car (CC) accommodation, making 25 stops in all across the two states, with no loco reversal required along the route.