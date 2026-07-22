Devotees travelling to the Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temple in Telangana will soon get direct rail connectivity with the newly constructed Komuravelli Railway Station slated to be inaugurated on July 26.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the opening in posts shared on X on July 21. He stated the station had been developed to reduce the travel difficulties faced by devotees arriving from Telangana and other parts of the country.

“The Komuravelli Railway Station, constructed for the convenience of Swamy’s devotees, is set to be inaugurated on July 26,” Reddy stated.

Station at a glance

-Project cost: Rs 5.63 crore

-99.5% work is completed

-Number of platform shelters: 5

-Platform dimensions: 450 metres long and 10 metres wide

What facilities will passengers get?

The station has a 450-metre-long and 10-metre-wide high-level passenger platform, along with five platform shelters.

Passenger amenities include a waiting hall, ticket-booking counter, three-seater benches and drinking water facilities. Separate washroom facilities, men and persons with disabilities.

A spacious parking area has also been constructed to enable easier movement of vehicles outside the station.

Reddy mentioned the facility would ensure that devotees’ “travel woes” are addressed once it becomes operational.

Local culture displayed in station design

The design of the station comprises elements of the region’s culture. Its walls feature murals depicting Mallanna Swamy and the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

A video shared by Reddy described Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temples as prominent pilgrimage destinations visited by devotees from across the country. It further said the news station would enhance travel facilities for visitors arriving from different regions.

Expected boost to spiritual tourism

Reddy mentioned that the station would be established at the pilgrimage site to fulfil the “cherished wishes of millions of devotees”.

He further added that the project would “strengthen spiritual tourism in Telangana” and contribute to the development of the local economy.

As per the minister, the station was sanctioned under an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and constructed with modern passenger amenities.

With 99.5% of the work reported as complete, the station is set to be officially opened on July 26. Its operations is expected to provide devotees with a more convenient way to reach the Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temple.

All about Komuravelli Railway Station

According to the South Central Railway earlier press release, Komuravelli station is situated around 3 km from the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. It lies between Lakhadram and Duddeda stations on the Manoharbad-Kothapalli new railway line. The railway zone said the halt station would provide the area with train connectivity for the first time and benefit pilgrims, small traders, daily-wage workers, and regular travellers. It also added that the complete Manoharabad-Kothapalli line, once commissioned, would interlink important pilgrimage destinations such as Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Bheemeshwaralayam and Koti Lingeshwara Swamy temple.