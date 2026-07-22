Just days after India’s first hydrogen-powered train was flagged off, Indian Railways has taken another step towards cleaner and greener transportation.

North Central Railway has developed its first solar-powered coach, with rooftop solar panels that will generate electricity to run onboard systems and provide charging facilities for passengers.

The initiative is aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy in railway operations while improving energy efficiency and passenger convenience.

By using solar energy to power essential onboard systems, the coach is expected to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and support Indian Railways’ efforts to adopt more sustainable and environment-friendly technologies.

Solar Panels to Power Coach Systems

The coach is fitted with solar panels on its roof that capture sunlight and convert it into electricity. The power generated will be used to operate lights, fans, and other essential electrical systems inside the coach. This will help reduce dependence on conventional sources of electricity while making better use of clean and renewable energy.

Charging Facility for Passengers

The electricity generated by the solar panels will also be used to power charging points inside the coach. Passengers will be able to charge mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices during the journey, making travel more convenient, especially on long-distance routes.

The new facility is expected to improve the travel experience by providing reliable charging options without relying entirely on conventional power.

A step towards green travel

The use of rooftop solar panels is a practical way to generate electricity for onboard facilities while the train is in service. Besides supporting passenger amenities, it also highlights how renewable energy can be used in day-to-day railway operations, reducing the need for conventional power for some onboard requirements.