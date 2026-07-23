Planning to travel between Agra and Kolkata in the coming weeks? Indian Railways has announced a special train service on the route, giving passengers an additional travel option during the busy travel season.

The special train between Agra and Kolkata will operate for a limited period from July 23 to September 25, 2026. The train will complete 10 trips in each direction, connecting the two cities through several important stations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The special service has been introduced to accommodate the expected rise in passenger demand. Here’s everything you need to know about the Agra–Kolkata Special, including its schedule, route, timings, stoppages and coach composition.

Agra–Kolkata Special Train: Schedule, route, timings

The special train between Agra Cantt and Kolkata (Train No. 01911)will run every Thursday from July 23 to September 24, 2026. The train will depart from Agra Cantt at 3:40 am and reach Kolkata at 7:25 am the following day.

In the return direction, the special train between Kolkata and Agra Cantt (Train No. 01912) will run every Friday from July 24 to September 25, 2026. It will leave Kolkata at 4:05 am and arrive at Agra Cantt at 8:00 am the next day.

Key Timings

On the onward journey, the train will stop at Tundla (4:50 am), Etawah (6:00 am), Kanpur Central (8:20 am), Fatehpur (9:30 am), Subedarganj (11:10 am) and Mirzapur (12:30 pm) before reaching Kolkata the next morning.

On the return journey, it will depart Kolkata at 4:05 am and stop at Mirzapur (8:00 pm), Subedarganj (9:35 pm), Fatehpur (11:00 pm), Kanpur Central (1:25 am), Etawah (3:25 am) and Tundla (5:05 am) before arriving at Agra Cantt at 8:00 am.

Major Stations En Route

The special train will halt at several important stations during its journey, including Tundla Junction, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Fatehpur, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Gaya Junction, Koderma, Parasnath, Gomoh Junction, Dhanbad Junction, Asansol Junction, Durgapur, Bardhaman Junction, Bandel Junction and Naihati Junction.

These stops will improve connectivity for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Coach Composition

The Agra Cantt–Kolkata Special will run with a total of 19 coaches, including 10 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General coaches, 2 AC Three Tier coaches, 1 AC Two Tier coach, and 2 SLR/Divyang coaches. The train offers both reserved and unreserved accommodation, giving passengers a choice based on their travel needs and budget.