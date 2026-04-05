The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has arranged four special trains to transport Bengali workers from Gujarat to their home state to cast their votes in West Bengal Assembly elections. The initiative aims to facilitate travel for around 5,000 migrant workers, primarily based in Surat, by offering completely free train journeys.

According to Bhaskar English, the arrangements have been made jointly by the Surat BJP office and the ‘Surat Bengali Samaj’ as part of a broader campaign to mobilise Bengali voters working outside West Bengal. The movement of passengers has been carefully planned in line with the election schedule.

The elections in Bengal will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of polling is scheduled for April 23, covering 152 constituencies, while the remaining 144 constituencies will vote in the second phase on April 29. The final results are expected to be declared on May 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised four special trains to take migrant workers from West Bengal, who are working in Gujarat, back to their home state so that they can vote during the Assembly election.#TheSentinel #BJP #Trains pic.twitter.com/htDPzhZ7RM — The Sentinel (@Sentinel_Assam) April 4, 2026

Special Express Trains : Check Schedule and Route Overview here

The Telegraph online reported that the first two special trains are set to depart from Surat on April 18, while the remaining two will leave on April 24, ensuring that workers reach West Bengal in time to cast their votes.The 4 trains service which BJP are going to operate are mentioned below:

Porbandar–Shalimar Superfast Express

Porbandar–Santragachhi Kavi Guru Superfast Express

Ahmedabad–Howrah Superfast Express

Okha–Shalimar Weekly Superfast Express

These trains will cover a distance of nearly 1,952 km between Gujarat and Kolkata and nearby regions.

Among them, the Porbandar–Shalimar Superfast Express is expected to complete its journey of 1,854 km in a little over 31 hours. On the other hand, the Porbandar–Santragachhi Kavi Guru Superfast Express will take slightly longer, covering 1,978 km in more than 34 hours. The Ahmedabad–Howrah Superfast Express and the Okha–Shalimar Weekly Superfast Express will both help accommodate the large number of passengers.

Cost-Free Trips for Workers

Bhaskar English also reported that all travel expenses for these journeys will be borne by the Surat BJP office along with support from the Bengali community. The reports further stated that Vasudev Adhikari, a member of the Surat Bengali community has highlighted the intent behind the initiative, stating that the effort is designed to support middle- and lower-income workers who cannot afford costly travel.