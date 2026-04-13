Commuters travelling by train can now save on their every journey as Indian Railways has announced a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through digital payment modes on the RailOne app. The discount only applies to unreserved tickets booked using digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking on the RailOne platform. Commuters can only enjoy this benefit till 14 July 2026. This discount on tickets benefits a lot of commuters who travel on a daily basis.

3% Percent discount on train ticket prices– What it means to commuters

The 3% discount on train ticket prices will make a lot of difference for passengers. The frequent commuters who travel almost every day can see significant savings each month. This discount on tickets will make the train travel more convenient and digital-friendly for commuters.

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A one-stop solution for railway passengers: know more about RailOne app

The RailOne app is a unified platform that brings together multiple railway services in one place. Passengers can book reserved tickets, unreserved tickets, and even platform tickets without switching between different apps. The app also integrates services like IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, UTS on Mobile, and Rail Madad, making it easier for passengers to access everything in one place.

From checking live train status and platform numbers to tracking PNR updates and ordering food on seats, the app covers almost every travel need.

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Faster and hassle-free ticket booking: What benefits can passengers expect from RailOne?

Passengers can experience a faster and hassle-free ticket booking experience through the RailOne app. There is no need to stand in long queues at stations, especially during peak hours for train ticket booking. Passengers can book tickets for their journey anytime and anywhere and can enjoy a discount with just a few taps on the RailOne app. They can avoid the last-minute rush and secure their tickets in advance. Digital booking also reduces the dependency on cash, which makes travel safer and more convenient for commuters. Overall, the RailOne app makes everyday train travel smoother and more passenger-friendly.