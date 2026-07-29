One of the most significant updates to US immigration policy impacts both new and current international students, who are facing challenges in meeting the new student visa regulations as the deadline approaches.

So, what’s the new rule? The Department of Homeland Security has published a final rule in the Federal Register that ends the ‘Duration of Status’ framework for foreign students, replacing it with a ‘fixed time period’ of admission. The rule takes effect on September 15, 2026.

“DHS rule ending ‘duration of status’ is the most consequential change to US student visa policy in three decades. But the headline number, the four-year cap, is not actually what hits Indian students hardest.

Most Indian students do a two-year master’s, so the cap barely touches them. What hits them is the post-study grace period being cut in half, from 60 days to 30, right at the point when they are trying to convert a degree into a job offer,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify.

ALSO READ Green card applicants now face a lower chance of getting lawful permanent status

What is the Change

Under the existing system, F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I nonimmigrants (foreign media representatives) are admitted to the US for an unspecified period, essentially, for as long as they are enrolled in a program or employed within the US. This was called Duration of Status.

Under the new rule, all three categories will be admitted for a fixed period, not to exceed four years in most cases. After that, they need to apply for an Extension of Stay (EOS) with USCIS to remain legally in the US.

“The US overhaul of visa rules for international students to be effective from September 15 broadly means three things: a maximum of 4 years stay authorization, a shorter grace period post completion of study and federal government approval for extension of stay if additional time needed to complete the program,” says Dr Mansi, Assistant Professor and Coordinator, Amity Centre for BRICS studies, Amity University.

“This means more paperwork, less flexibility to change the program or the university, and additional budget for extra paperwork, plus shift of oversight from the university to the federal authorities in case extension is sought,” adds Dr. Mansi.

ALSO READ Green card holders get good news: August visa bulletin delivers biggest jump for Indian families

How Does It Impact F-1 Students?

F-1 students are among the most directly affected. The maximum admission period is now four years.

“The students genuinely at risk are PhD and research scholars, whose programs often run five to six years. They will now need a formal USCIS extension mid-program, with fees, biometrics, and processing delays attached,” says Laul.

This means students in programs longer than four years must apply for an EOS with USCIS to continue their studies. Further, the valid reasons for applying for an EOS have been made stricter.

“Students enrolling in research-intensive or extended master’s programmes should no longer assume that their immigration status will automatically cover the entire duration of their studies. They should understand the programme structure before applying, discuss expected completion timelines with their university, and familiarise themselves with extension procedures well in advance,” says Pratham Barot, CEO & Co, Founder, Zell Education.

The other major change is the grace period, which allows students to remain in the country after their course or job ends. The departure period after completing studies or OPT has been cut from 60 days to 30 days.

Students need to be proactive now. “Because a PhD typically takes seven years, doctoral candidates must now file for formal extensions of stay (Form I-539) mid-program. Furthermore, graduates can no longer pursue a second degree at the same level to maintain status, and transferring schools or changing majors will now require leaving and re-entering the US. With the post-completion grace period tightened from 60 to 30 days, there is very little room for error,” says Aman Singh, Co-Founder, GradRight.

What About OPT and Work Authorization?

Students whose EOS applications are pending after their admission period expires will receive an automatic 240-day extension of work authorization, protecting them from gaps in employment eligibility while USCIS processes their applications.

What Options Do Students Have?

Students and exchange visitors who need to remain beyond their fixed period have several options: apply for an EOS with USCIS before their admission period expires; travel abroad and re-enter the US for a new admission period; or change their nonimmigrant status to another category. Filing a timely EOS application allows students to continue their full course of study while the application is pending.

“For the roughly 3.6 lakh Indian students currently in the US system, my advice is simple: file for OPT at the earliest eligible date, avoid changing programs casually, and keep your paperwork tighter than your grades. Under duration of status, small mistakes were forgivable. Under fixed dates, they are not,” says Laul.

Dr. Mansi highlights the practical problems that international students may face in the US, starting September 15. “The ‘American Dream’ for international students has been based on the promise that: come, study, get practical work experience, and if things go well, transition into a visa sponsorship or green card. This promise was built on the stability that D/S (duration of stay) meant students could stay in the US legally for as long as they are actively enrolled in the academic program.

Now, under this new rule, what used to be a straightforward journey now comes with friction. Students face real risks, such as extension denial if they can’t complete their degree in 4 years or a processing delay that can turn their status illegal.

And the cruelest part is that this risk might not have anything to do with the student’s own conduct or academic standing, but rather with bureaucratic delays like a late biometrics appointment or an administrative backlog, which can undo years of hard work. So for students weighing where to spend the crucial years of their lives (from getting an education to getting a job), this rule changes the calculus entirely and makes the process strenuous.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Individual impacts will vary based on visa category, program length, and specific circumstances. F-1, J-1, and I nonimmigrants are strongly advised to consult a qualified immigration attorney for guidance specific to their situation before taking any action.