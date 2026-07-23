It was the Mac that oversaw a price hike first, then the iPad, and eventually services like Apple Music. Now, it’s time for the iPhone to get costlier.

Apple’s customer base in India may soon see a steep price increase for the iPhone 17 – the model that has been setting the sales charts on fire ever since its release in September 2025. Based on rumours and a leak from a reliable tipster on X, Apple is preparing to hike the prices of its iPhone 17 lineup across retail channels in the country, starting as early as the first week of August.

The rumour comes following the recent price hike by Apple in other international markets, including Japan, as well as earlier price revisions across its Mac and iPad portfolios in India. The iPhones, until now, have continued to sell at the same prices as last year.

iPhone 17’s expected price adjustments in India

According to details shared by tech tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), Apple has reportedly alerted authorised retail partners, such as iPlanet, about an impending price adjustment for the flagship series.

Under the proposed revision, the standard 256GB base variant of the iPhone 17 is expected to see a sharp jump of Rs 12,000 ( approx. 14.4 per cent ), moving from its original launch price of Rs 82,990 up to Rs 94,990.

Proportional price increases are also anticipated for the premium iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which currently retail at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively. Their exact revised figures have not yet been disclosed, though.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE



Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August, a ₹12,000 jump from the iPhone 17's launch price of ₹82,990.



The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price hikes.



I've… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2026

Alongside the price revision rumours, retail sources report temporary stock shortages of iPhone 17 units across major Indian cities, with fresh inventory shipments expected to hit store shelves by early August, once the price hike is applied.

Apple increasing iPhone 17 prices globally

While Apple is yet to affirm a price hike for the iPhone 17, Cupertino has already revised the prices in Japan, citing macroeconomic conditions and shifting currency values. The standard iPhone 17 saw an increase of approximately 11.3 per cent in the country, rising from ¥129,800 to ¥142,800. Similar revisions were also implemented across Japan for the more expensive iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Last month, Apple raised prices in India across several product lines, including MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV, and HomePods, with adjustments ranging from Rs 5,000 to as much as Rs 1,000,000 for high-end configurations. At the time, iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods were spared.

Most industry analysts attribute the broader pricing adjustments to escalating supply chain costs, particularly the rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash storage components, driven by high global demand across the artificial intelligence sector.

The price hikes are expected to affect the rumoured upcoming launches of the iPhone 18 series in September, alongside the much hyped foldable iPhone. With Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z8 series foldables commanding a major price hike, it remains to be seen how Apple plays with the pricing of its most expensive smartphones.