To improve travel convenience for persons with disabilities (PwDs), also known as Divyangjans, Indian Railways has clarified that passengers with a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card will be allowed to travel in unreserved coaches for persons with disabilities in Mail and Express trains.

Indian Railways special coaches for divyangjan passengers

This applies to specially designated coaches in Mail and Express trains that are reserved for passengers with disabilities. Check out the coaches’ names below:

SLRD (Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van with Compartment for PwDs)

LSLRD (Luggage-cum-Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van with Compartment for PwDs)

These coaches are designed to provide space and comfort for passengers with disabilities.

To travel in these coaches, passengers must hold a valid UDID card issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

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Why does this step matter for Divyangjan Passengers?

Easy access to coaches: This move by Indian Railways ensures that the Divyangjan Passengers can easily access the coaches and spaces specially meant for them without difficulty.

Prevents overcrowding and misuse: This will reduce overcrowding and prevent misuse of seats and areas reserved for persons with disabilities.

More comfortable and dignified travel: This move will improve comfort and dignity during travel by giving divyangjan passengers a more organised and less stressful journey experience.

Clear rules for all passengers: It also helps regular passengers understand who can use these coaches, reducing confusion and ensuring proper use of facilities.

Strict action against misuse

Indian Railways has also made it clear that unauthorised passengers found travelling in these designated coaches will face action under the Railways Act, 1989. This is intended to ensure that facilities meant for Divyangjan passengers are properly protected.

What is a Divyangjan Card and UDID?

The ‘Divyangjan Card’ (also known as ‘e-Ticketing Photo Identity Card’ or EPICS) is issued by Indian Railways to help persons with disabilities get travel concessions.

The UDID card is a government-issued disability identity card that is now widely accepted and linked with many benefits, including railway travel facilities.