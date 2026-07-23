IndiGO parent company Interglobe Aviation posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 237.6 crore in Q1FY27 against a net profit of Rs 2174.9 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, the loss narrowed down from Rs 2,146.6 crore reported in Q4FY26. The loss came driven by high fuel costs driven by the Middle East conflict.

The airline operator’s revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY27 was posted at Rs 24,584 crore, expanding 19% YoY from Rs 20,496.3 crore reported in Q1FY26. Sequentially, revenue jumped 9% from Rs 22,438.4 crore. The company’s passengers increased 0.7% to 31.3 million.

Commenting on the financial results, Rahul Bhatia, MD of the company, said, “The first quarter was shaped by a volatile operating environment, with elevated fuel costs and network-related constraints in the Middle East impacting profitability. At the same time, demand remained healthy and our revenue performance improved year-on-year, supported by improved yields and continued customer preference for IndiGo as we proudly served more than 31 million passengers.”



We remain focused on managing capacity prudently, maintaining cost discipline, and responding to market conditions with agility. However, the pressure of fuel costs and rupee depreciation resulted in a loss of around 2 billion rupees for the quarter. While near-term uncertainties remain, we continue to stay committed to our long-term priorities of strengthening the network, enhancing customer choice, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he added.