Tata Motors has been named the top customer experience brand in the country for the second consecutive year, according to the X Index India Report 2025 released by Havas CX India, the specialised customer experience (CX) vertical of Havas India. The report is based on proprietary research designed to identify the most critical drivers of customer experience, covering around 47 brands across eight categories such as banking, auto, fashion, luxury, hospitality and more.

Aside from Tata Motors, two other Tata Group brands are among the top 10 – Tata CLiQ Luxury is in the second spot, while Taj (Hospitality) is at number four. OnePlus is at number three while Mahindra has been ranked five. Other brands in the top 10 include Zerodha, Apple, JBL, Hyatt and HDFC.

CX Debt Crisis

The report however underscores what it refers to as a “critical inflection point for brands,” indicating a growing gap between the promises they communicate and the everyday customer experience that they deliver, leading to a growing ‘CX debt’. Indian consumers today particularly demonstrate a more discerning approach to brand choice, shifting loyalties towards brands that carry the least of this CX debt, the accumulated cost of repeated experience failures.

For 2025, the index assessed brands across 19 metrics spanning four key dimensions – functional, emotional, personal and collective. The scorecard for brands, which include omnichannel and digital-first players, covered touchpoints across the consumer journey from social media interaction to after-sales service. Among the categories studied, auto, hospitality and technology brands were the best performing because of their tight control over the trust-delivery gap.

Banking, fashion & luxury and insurance were the least performing. Among these however, certain brands such as Max Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered were outliers with a relatively lower trust-delivery gap.

David Shulman, global CEO, Havas CX Network, said, “From a global perspective, the 2025 X Index confirms a universal truth. Customer experience is no longer shaped by what brands say, but by what they consistently do. Across markets, we see trust being earned, or lost, through everyday interactions. Brands that align their promise with genuine customer needs reduce experience debt and build durable, long-term value.”

This is the X Index’s seventh year globally, covering 59,000 consumers across eight key markets – the US, UK, France, Mexico, Germany, India and Spain across 580 brands. Compared with other markets, India saw a sharper CX gap since customer expectations have leapfrogged but brands are still struggling to keep up. Brands are losing out since customers seldom complain but quietly shift loyalties.

India’s top 10 customer experience brands in 2025

1. Tata Motors

2. Tata CLiQ Luxury

3. OnePlus

4. Taj

5. Mahindra

6. Zerodha

7. Apple

8. JBL

9. Hyatt

10. HDFC

Source: Havas CX India