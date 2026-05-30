Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drew a total remuneration of Rs 82.60 crore in FY26 — including Rs 23.35 crore in bonus, incentives, and variable pay. The figure marks a marginal increase of 2% from the previous financial year. The company also noted in its annual report that his remuneration was 742 times the median figure for employees during FY26.

Infosys reported a 20.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, while its revenue from operations increased 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore in the same period. The company saw its net climb 10.20% to Rs 29,440 crore during the full fiscal year — up from Rs 26,713 crore in 2024-25. The revenue from operations rose 9.6% in FY26 to Rs 1,78,650 crore. Infosys has given a revenue growth forecast of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency for FY27.

Remuneration details

According to the FY26 annual report released by Infosys on Friday, Parekh drew a fixed salary of Rs 8.5 crore. This included a base pay of Rs 7.97 crore and retirement benefits of Rs 0.53 crore. He also earned Rs 23.35 crore in bonus, incentives, and variable pay. The vast majority of his compensation came from the perquisite value of stock options exercised during the year — which amounted to Rs 50.75 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company said the payout to Parekh included perquisites value of stock incentives on account of exercise of 2,72,400 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the 2015 Plan and 64,690 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during fiscal 2026.

Parekh had earlier received a 21.6% pay hike in 2025 to become the second highest-paid executive in the IT sector. His pay for the previous year was Rs 80.62 crore and excluded the perquisite value of stock incentives exercised during FY25.

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Data shared by the company indicates that seven independent directors of Infosys collectively received remuneration worth Rs 19.9 crore through commissions during FY26. Meanwhile Infosys Chairman Nandan M Nilekani has voluntarily chosen not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company for the past two years.

Median remuneration of Infosys employees?

According to the Infosys annual report, Parekh’s compensation was 742 times the Median Remuneration of Employees at the Bengaluru-headquartered firm. The median remuneration of Infosys employees for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 11,13,024 — reflecting an increase of about 4% compared to Rs 10,72,008 in the preceding fiscal.

The report noted that the average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 11% in India, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Employees outside India received a wage increase in line with the market trends in their respective countries.