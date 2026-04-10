Indian real estate company, Godrej Properties, reported its highest-ever quarterly and annual bookings at Rs 34,171 crore, with its FY26 booking value rising by 16% YoY on strong sales with key contributions from major residential markets, the company said in its regulatory filing.

The company said the rise in booking value came via the sale of 17,515 units of 27 million sq. ft., reflecting a YoY volume growth of 5%. “This is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume announced by any listed real estate developer in India to date,” Godrej Properties said in its statement.

For FY26, the company had set a target of achieving Rs 32,500 crore via pre-sales. It stated that GPL has achieved 105% of its annual guidance for booking value for FY26. Over the past three years, its booking value has grown at a CAGR of 41%.

Godrej Properties: City-wise sales contribution

Godrej Properties · FY26 Results City-wise Sales Bookings Distribution FY26 Full Year | Booking Value by Market Total FY26 Bookings ₹34,171 crore ▲ +16% YoY Booking Value by City 🏙 MMR (Mumbai) 🏙 Bengaluru 🏙 Delhi NCR 🏙 Pune 🏙 Hyderabad 🏙 Other Cities 📍 Zone Milestone South Zone (Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai) and Mumbai Zone (Mumbai, Indore) each crossed ₹11,000 crore in booking value for the first time in FY26. Express InfoGenIE

A significant portion of revenue came from sales bookings in residential markets like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Rs 10,313 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 8,802 crore and Delhi NCR at Rs 7,410 crore. The city of Pune accounted for sales bookings worth Rs 3,659 crore, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 2,360 crore and other cities aggregating to Rs 1,627 crore.

GPL added that its two zones—South Zone comprising Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and its Mumbai zone including Mumbai and Indore—crossed a booking value of Rs 11,000 crore for the first time, underscoring strong real estate demand.

Godrej Properties: Q4 performance and collections

Its Q4FY26 booking value grew 21% QoQ to Rs 10,163 crore. “This was achieved through the sale of 4,791 units with a total area of 7.26 million sq. ft.,” the company said.

GPL’s Q4FY26 collections rose 14% YoY to Rs 7,947 crore, and its collections for the financial year 2026 were reported at Rs 19,965 crore, rising 17% YoY. The real estate firm added that it has achieved 95% of its annual guidance collections for FY26.

The company’s operating cash flow (OCF) for the reporting quarter recorded a YoY growth of 14% at Rs 4,631 crore, while FY26 OCF rose 5% YoY to Rs 7,830 crore. For Q4FY26, its free cash flow was generated at Rs 626 crore, marking a 5% YoY increase.

Godrej Properties: Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: “GPL’s well-rounded performance in FY2026 underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India’s major metropolitan markets.”

He added, “We remain focused on building on this momentum in FY2027 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation.”

Godrej Properties: Share price

The company’s share price ended Friday’s trade at Rs 1,724, up nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the real estate firm’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 3%.

However, looking at the longer time frame, over the previous six months, the stock has declined by more than 17%, while over the past one year, the company’s share price has gone down by over 11%.

So far in 2026, the Godrej Properties share price has declined by more than 14%.