The impact of the continued violence across West Asia is now being felt across industries. Gujarat Gas has announced that it will cut daily contracted gas supply to industrial customers starting March 6. Reports indicate that it could restrict supply by as much as 50%.

“In light of the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

What really impacted actual supply is Qatar announcing a force majeure on gas exports as a result of the ongoing US-Iran strikes. Gas production and liquefaction has been stopped by Qatar’s state run company, Qatar Energy. Companies across the world are bracing for shortages in global gas over next several weeks. This is because the available reports indicatee that Qatar Energy may remain shut for 2 weeks and starting the plant again takes as much time.

Gujarat Gas invokes force majeure

Gujarat Gas said it has issued force majeure notices to its industrial customers. Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.

The company has invoked force majeure in terms of the Gas Supply Agreements signed with its industrial customers. It will restrict the Daily Contracted Quantity (DCQ) with effect from March 6.

Gujarat Gas’ parent company, GSPC, sources most of its gas from Qatar and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for sale in the domestic market.

Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice as Qatar shipments stall

According to a Reuters report, other Indian companies have also invoked force majeure clauses.

India’s largest gas importer, Petronet LNG, issued a force majeure notice to its supplier, QatarEnergy, and to domestic buyers including GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp.

Petronet LNG said three of its LNG tankers were unable to reach the Ras Laffan loading port in Qatar. In a filing, Petronet said QatarEnergy has also issued a notice “indicating a potential event of force majeure” due to hostilities in the region.

GAIL and Indian Oil have already reduced gas supplies to industries, according to Reuters.