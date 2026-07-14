A 24-year-old Boeing 767-400 aircraft operated by United Airlines was scheduled to land at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, USA, about 10 hours after it departed Rome Fiumicino “Leonardo da Vinci” Airport in Italy at 1:36 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 11, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. However, three hours into the journey, United Airlines flight 509 was forced to make an abrupt turn over the Atlantic Ocean, with flight records showing that it was diverted to an airport in Ireland.

Why was the United Airlines’ Boeing plane diverted to Ireland?

Aviation outlets Airlive and Aviation Herald reported that the pilots flying the plane were compelled to make a detour after they took note of vibrations in the right-hand engine. The outlets further indicated that pilots also reported a mysterious odour on board.

After spending more than four hours in the air, the United Airlines flight finally landed at Ireland’s Shannon Airport, according to FlightAware. Fortunately, the Boeing aircraft managed to exit the runway upon landing of its own accord. Both FlightAware and FlightRadar24 noted that the plane has since remained in Shannon.

Local media outlet The Clare Herald reported that the United Airlines flight’s crew reached out to Shannon Airport, requesting clearance to land. Fire and rescue services were also requested after the flight crew confirmed that the plane would be making an “overweight” landing. Consequently, fire authorities had to check the undercarriage to make sure it had not overheated.

SKYbrary describes an overweight landing as a “landing made at a gross weight in excess of the maximum design (i.e., structural) landing weight for a particular model.”

Meanwhile, FlightRadar24 lists out several scenarios that could necessitate an overweight landing. These include smoke or fire alarms in the cockpit, cabin, or cargo demanding immediate attention. Medical emergencies faced by a passenger of crew member, technical issues such as trouble with the aircraft’s engines or critical systems, cabin pressurisation failures, bird strikes, and security concern aboard the plane are other situations that may prompt an overweight landing.

United Airlines issues statement

A spokesperson for the airline issued a statement to People.com, saying that the plane eventually landed safely in Ireland, as authorities sought to address an “issue with one engine.”

United Airlines further said that passengers were offered hotel accommodations and compensation. They were also “rebooked” on the “next available flights.”

In May, a United flight coming from Venice struck a light pole upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to an official report, the plane “sustained” damage to its fuselage and one of its landing tires bore slash marks. Nonetheless, the Boeing 767 managed to land safely.

The Chicago-headquartered carrier is currently facing a lawsuit, wherein passengers have complained about failing to secure a window seat with actual windows and being seated next to blank cabin walls instead despite paying extra money for them. Earlier this month, a US district judge in San Francisco rejected United’s bid to dismiss the class action.