Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT GAS LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹458.00 Closed
1.938.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹450.55₹459.35
₹458.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹438.60₹539.10
₹458.00
Open Price
₹458.00
Prev. Close
₹449.35
Volume
32,21,658

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1461.28
  • R2464.72
  • R3470.08
  • Pivot
    455.92
  • S1452.48
  • S2447.12
  • S3443.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5490.33453.36
  • 10481.26454.89
  • 20489.98457.95
  • 50490.68464.47
  • 100473.32470.51
  • 200526.68480.03

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.01-5.24-6.20-10.41-4.1945.86199.27
-3.04-4.20-8.71-10.93-82.58257.70738.43
2.18-8.09-3.6213.9818.2013.7418.22
13.0320.9144.0255.2541.01381.17139.97

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund60,51,7421.32292.12
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities43,75,3001.18211.2
DSP Mid Cap Fund42,98,1301.42207.47
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund37,73,4491.97182.14
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan27,25,1210.42131.54
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund25,00,0000.96120.68
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund22,62,9591.2109.23
UTI Mid Cap Fund19,99,3021.1296.51
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund18,00,0001.3386.89
UTI Value Opportunities Fund16,00,0001.0277.23
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Gujarat Gas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Gujarat Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ2012SGC069118 and registration number is 069118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16456.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milind Torawane
    Director
  • Prof. Yogesh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Balwant Singh
    Director
  • Dr. Rekha Jain
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Gas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹30,932.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is 20.24 and PB ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Gas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹458.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Gas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹539.10 and 52-week low of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹438.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data