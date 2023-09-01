Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|60,51,742
|1.32
|292.12
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|43,75,300
|1.18
|211.2
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|42,98,130
|1.42
|207.47
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|37,73,449
|1.97
|182.14
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|27,25,121
|0.42
|131.54
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|25,00,000
|0.96
|120.68
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|22,62,959
|1.2
|109.23
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|19,99,302
|1.12
|96.51
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|18,00,000
|1.33
|86.89
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|16,00,000
|1.02
|77.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ2012SGC069118 and registration number is 069118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16456.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹30,932.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is 20.24 and PB ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹458.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹539.10 and 52-week low of Gujarat Gas Ltd. is ₹438.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.