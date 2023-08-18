Too Yumm! introduces BHOOT Chips in collaboration with hot sauce brand Naagin

Too Yumm! from Guiltfree Industries, a part of the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has launched a new flavour named Too Yumm! BHOOT Chips. Infused with the heat of India’s spiciest Chilli, Bhut Jholokia, the brand has a collaboration with India’s hot sauce brand, Naagin.

The company has partnered with brand ambassador Varun Dhawan and cricketer KL Rahul to share his experience with their followers about the product.

Talking about the launch, Yogesh Tewari, vice president of marketing, Guiltfree Industries Ltd. said, “Too Yumm! aims to cater to the needs of today’s dynamic youth, and it is this passion to disrupt the category that has birthed this innovative flavour.”

Moreover, the company has introduced AR filters, Twitter conversations, influencer collaborations, and more to connect with its audience.

“Innovation and originality is at the heart of all our products at Naagin. When we got the opportunity to work with Too Yumm!, an Indian brand that shares the same values as us, a collaboration was inevitable. Adding our twist to their amazing product has led us to the BHOOT CHIPS,” Mikhel Rajani, co-founder, Naagin added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook