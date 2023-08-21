Muthoot Finance launches Bharosa India Ka campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit

Muthoot Finance has launched an integrated marketing campaign titled Bharosa India Ka featuring Madhuri Dixit, who came on board as the brand ambassador with the brand earlier this year.

The 360-degree campaign, Bharosa India Ka, launched on August 1, 2023, is a way to express the brand’s gratitude towards people who have maintained preference and faith in Muthoot Finance. The campaign brings attention to its various loan offerings such as housing loans, personal loans, and vehicle loans as well as providing gold loan at home services.

“The campaign through its creative effortlessly brings out the key distinction of Muthoot Finance truly being a financial supermarket with a distinction of being the most trusted brand. We firmly believe that to create maximum impact, a message as strong as this should be served to the target audience in its entirety,” Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia, said.

The Bharosa India Ka campaign embodies the essence of the brand’s legacy of trust and confidence customers have in the various products and services.

“Muthoot Finance is a financial conglomerate and the TVC with Madhuri brilliantly showcases some of our main loan products such as home loan, personal loan, and vehicle loan, in addition to gold loans. The main idea of this campaign is to reinforce our credentials as a financial supermarket,” Alexander George Muthoot, joint managing director, The Muthoot Group, said.

