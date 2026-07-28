The Assam Cabinet has approved a stamp duty waiver on individual loan documents executed by Self-Help Group (SHG) members under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission. The change applies to loans up to Rs 10 lakh, a move aimed at lowering transaction costs for women and community-based livelihood borrowers. The state also greenlit new rules for ayurvedic health services and announced several reforms for MBBS and BDS course admissions on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the stamp duty waiver after the cabinet meeting in Guwahati on July 25, saying it would apply to loans taken from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and other RBI-regulated financial institutions for livelihood and enterprise purposes.

“The state cabinet has approved the waiver of stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by Self-Help Group (SHG) members under Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) for loans up to Rs 10 lakh obtained from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Cooperative Banks or other Financial Institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India for livelihood and enterprise purposes,” CM Sarma said.

Addressing the media on the key decisions taken at today's #AssamCabinet meeting. https://t.co/VJVoSyOXVP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2026

The decision is expected to reduce upfront borrowing costs and make credit more accessible for SHG members engaged in small business and income-generating activities.

Health service rules approved along with food procurement plan

Along with the loan relief measure, the Cabinet approved the Assam Ayurvedic Health Services Rules, 2026. According to the chief minister, these rules will regulate recruitment and service conditions for Medical Officers (Ayurveda) appointed under the Assam Ayurvedic Health Service in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Cabinet also cleared the procurement mode for Masur Dal and Sugar for the period from October 2026 to March 2027. CM Sarma said procurement will be undertaken through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), which will float tenders and discover supply rates based on open market prices, signalling the state’s intent to keep procurement processes market-linked and transparent.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today briefed the press on the key decisions taken by the #AssamCabinet, including stamp duty exemption on individual loan agreements up to ₹10 lakh for women SHG members under ASRLM to encourage entrepreneurship and the continuation of free ration for NFSA… pic.twitter.com/oN3DA8ug9G — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 25, 2026

Property registration push and changes in seat allocation

In a broader regulatory reform move, the government approved compulsory registration of several categories of property-related documents, including agreements for sale, development agreements, powers of attorney relating to property, short-term leases, equitable mortgages, sale certificates, bank guarantees, conveyance through merger or demerger and partnerships involving immovable property. The step is aimed at tightening documentation and formalising transactions in the property market.

On the education front, the Cabinet approved amendments to the rules governing admission into first-year MBBS and BDS courses in Assam’s medical and dental colleges. CM Himanta Sarma said the revision includes one additional seat each for the Moran, Matak, Tai Ahom, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi communities, reflecting a recalibration of reserved seats in the state’s medical education system.

The state government has also reserved two MBBS seats for domiciled orphan candidates, and these will be adjusted against the candidates’ respective social category quotas.

Residency certificate format

To help permanent residents of Assam who studied outside the state claim the state quota, the Cabinet has formalised a District Commissioner-issued certificate format vetted by the Advocate General. The move is meant to standardise verification and make the quota claim process clearer and more defensible administratively.