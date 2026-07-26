Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a sharp warning for Pakistan on Sunday as he attended an event commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas. He warned that every misadventure by the other country would invite a response “beyond their imagination” — adding that ‘Operation Sindoor‘ had already shown the fate of those who resort to terrorism. Singh also made it clear that India would only hold talks with Islamabad about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which he described as an ‘illegally occupied’ part of India.

“While we are finding new ways of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. Today, India is making data centres but Pakistan is busy creating radical centres… India designs ships, Pakistan engages in terror design,” the Defence Minister said.

Singh jibed that “India now had a startup ecosystem, while Pakistan had a terror ecosystem” — underlining his argument that the two neighbours were moving in completely different directions. He also said the Indian armed forces today are far stronger and better equipped than before, noting that around 65 per cent of defence equipment is now made in India, compared with 65–70 per cent imports when the present government came to power.

भारत दुनिया को Software दे रहा है, तो पाकिस्तान दुनिया को Sleeper Cells दे रहा है। भारत Data Centres बना रहा है, तो पाकिस्तान Radical Centres बना रहा है। भारत UPI से दुनिया को जोड़ रहा है, तो पाकिस्तान हवाला से आतंकवाद को जोड़ रहा है। यानि हमारे रास्ते अलग-अलग हैं, ऐसे में अगर… — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 26, 2026

He cited indigenous platforms and systems such as Akashteer, Akash missiles, Pinaka rockets, Prachand and Dhruv helicopters, Tejas, Arjun, drone and counter-drone systems and INS Vikrant, while asserting that India would continue to build even more advanced weapons, fighter aircraft, submarines and missiles.

Indian Armed forces fully prepared against proxy war and infiltration

Rajnath Singh asserted that the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to meet any challenge even as adversaries continue to deploy proxy warfare, infiltration and other malign tactics. Speaking at commemorative events in Dras and Kargil, Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers who secured victory in the 1999 Kargil War and used the occasion to highlight the government’s renewed focus on force modernisation, welfare and technological adaptation.

“Even as the enemy’s intentions remain unchanged and it continues to employ nefarious tactics such as proxy wars and infiltration, the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to face any challenge,” Rajnath Singh said, addressing troops and veterans. He emphasised that the courage, resolve and patriotism displayed by armed forces personnel under harsh conditions continue to inspire both the military and the nation.

#WATCH | Drass: At Kargil War Memorial, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for India. It was a moment when the entire world witnessed the indomitable courage and bravery of Indian soldiers. The bravery of Indian… pic.twitter.com/dM03zaoNSS — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

Kargil victory symbolises India’s military resolve and unmatched valour: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, describing India’s victory as a “diamond studded in Bharat Mata’s crown” during his address at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. He said the triumph reflected not only India’s military strength but also the unwavering courage, sacrifice and patriotism of its armed forces.

Minister Singh stressed that the “Kargil War was more than a military and diplomatic success, as it showcased the indomitable spirit and extraordinary bravery of Indian soldiers before the world. Saluting the nation’s bravehearts,” he said their heroism created a chapter in history that remains a source of immense pride for every Indian and continues to inspire future generations of the country’s armed forces.

Commemoration in Dras

The Defence Minister attended a series of solemn and celebratory events in Dras. At the Kargil War Memorial during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’, Singh took part in inter-faith prayers, the Beating Retreat ceremony and the lighting of lamps in homage to the fallen. He accepted a kalash containing “Veeron Ki Mitti” and was present when 10 Next of Kin of Kargil War heroes were felicitated in recognition of their families’ sacrifices.

Rajnath Singh also visited Lamochen View Point for the ‘Yudh Sansmaran’, where a film and short video recounted the extraordinary acts of valour of 40 heroes of Operation Vijay. Families of the fallen shared memories, and veterans and dignitaries joined serving personnel to remember the 545 personnel and two civilians who laid down their lives in the conflict.

Speaking on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial (Ladakh). https://t.co/nUnC68va4q — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2026

Operational readiness and morale: Rajnath Singh’s message to the troops

Addressing troops over Barakhana, Singh had earlier reminded them that while the nation takes pride in the Kargil victory, contemporary challenges persist. “While we feel a sense of pride recalling the Kargil victory, we must remember that the challenges facing us have not diminished,” he said, urging vigilance. He underlined that the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops deter threats and allow citizens to pursue their lives without fear.

He added in Dras that the sacrifices of the past inform current preparedness, and India’s continued push for self-reliance in defence will underpin its ability to face future challenges with confidence.

Singh praised the forces for embracing new technologies and training, “This century belongs to us; the future belongs to us. Given the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our defence forces will become the best in the world in the times to come.” He framed modernisation and self-reliance as central to preserving deterrence and operational superiority.

Welfare, modernisation and global recognition

The Defence Minister reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to soldier welfare and to equipping the military with world‑class weaponry and training. He highlighted sustained emphasis on defence modernisation and acknowledged the forces’ rapid adoption of emerging technologies, noting that their “stories of valour and commitment are recognised not just nationally, but globally as well.”

Singh also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan’ (BHAVYA Rasayan) scheme, describing it as a landmark initiative that will strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains — a move he said would support defence-industrial self-reliance as well as broader economic and employment goals. On X, he said the scheme will attract investment, create jobs and reinforce India’s integration with global value chains.

#WATCH | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Drass: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs the ‘Visitors Book’ at Kargil War Memorial in Drass https://t.co/ABzKhlrPwy pic.twitter.com/A6Nnsx1gLK — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

Demonstrations of capability and technology

The public commemorative events at Vishwanathan Stadium offered both ceremonial tribute and a display of modern capabilities. The ‘Shaurya Bhoj’ programme featured demonstrations including drone displays, robotic mules and Army Martial Arts Routine drills, alongside cultural programmes showcasing Ladakh’s heritage. The afternoon programme included a motorcycle display by the Corps of Military Police Centre and School’s ‘Shwet Ashwa’ team, precision band performances by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Band and an integration-themed National Integration Dance performed by students.

These displays were intended to project readiness, technological integration for high-altitude operations and the evolving professional skills of the Indian Army, reinforcing the Defence Ministry’s message that the forces are adapting to contemporary battle-space requirements.

On the same day, members of both Houses of Parliament paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan underscored the House’s homage to the gallant martyrs and praised the Armed Forces’ “indomitable courage, steadfast determination and selfless dedication.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute in a post on X, saying the bravery of the soldiers “will forever remain a source of national pride” and that their devotion to duty will inspire future generations.

Ceremonial closure and remembrance on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The multi-day commemorations culminated in the ‘Shradhanjali Samaroh’ on July 26, when national leaders and defence chiefs paid homage formally on behalf of the nation. Rajnath Singh also met with the Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, Northern Command leadership, Kargil War veterans, gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, Next of Kin and local citizens — a cross-section of the defence ecosystem that binds operational command, civil administration and veteran communities.

Taken together, the messages delivered during the Kargil Vijay Diwas events stressed three interlinked pillars of India’s defence posture- vigilant deterrence against asymmetric threats, continuous modernisation through technological adoption and domestic industrial strengthening and robust welfare measures to sustain morale. By marking the sacrifices of 1999 while showcasing contemporary capabilities — from drones to robotic logistics support — the government sought to signal both remembrance and readiness.