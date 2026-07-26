Earnings season is in full swing as more than 400 companies are set to announce their Q1FY27 results this week. Streets would watch out for the earnings of PSUs like Bharat Electronics, GAIL, Coal India and many more. Adani Group companies like Ambuja Cement and Adani Enterprises would also remain in focus.

Additionally, large-cap FMCGs like ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Dabur will remain at the centre of investor attention. Therefore, in case you don’t miss out on any major earnings, here is the result calendar for this week.

July 27: BEL, Coal India and HUDCO in focus

The week will start with PSU stocks in focus, as major government undertakings such as BEL, Canara Bank, Coal India, and Housing and Urban Development Corporation will announce their first-quarter financials for 2027 on Monday, July 27.

IT firms, including Coforge and Happiest Minds Technologies, will declare their Q1 results on Monday as well. Markets will also watch out for the Q1 earnings of Tata Group companies like Tata Chemicals and Tata Power.

A total of 68 companies will put forth their financial statements on July 27.

July 28: Ambuja Cement and L&T to announce Q1 results

On Tuesday, July 28, Adani Group’s cement arm, Ambuja Cement, Larsen & Toubro, and FMCG giants like Hindustan Unilever and Varun Beverages will announce their Q1FY27 results. Fintech major Pine Labs, renewable energy firm Suzlon, and recently listed Tata Capital will also declare their financials on the same date.

A total of 74 companies will declare their Q1FY27 results on Tuesday.

July 29: Busiest day for corporate India

With 107 companies declaring their financial statements, Wednesday, July 29, would be a hectic day for corporate India. Adani Group companies, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, will post their standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2027.

Large-caps, including Asian Paints, Dabur, Colgate Palmolive, and Eicher Motors, will garner investor attention over their financial statements. Additionally, Star Health, Syngene International, ACME Solar, J&K Bank, and Waaree Energies will also declare their Q1FY27 results on Wednesday.

July 30: Vedanta to announce Q1FY27 results

Financial statements of the Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate Vedanta are highly anticipated, as the company will post its earnings after its demerger. Nifty 50 constituents including Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Steel have scheduled their board meetings for Thursday, July 30.

Large caps including Ajanta Pharma, Mankind Pharma, and Torrent Pharma will also remain in focus. Investors will focus on Q1FY27 statements of Hyundai, IRFC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Thremax, which will also be announced on Thursday. Additionally, e-commerce major Swiggy will also announce its results on the same day.

A cohort of 86 companies will post their results on July 30.

July 31: Sun Pharma and ITC in focus

India’s leading pharma major Sun Pharma is set to post its Q1FY27 results on Friday, July 31. Also, dividend king ITC will announce its earnings on the same date. PSU stocks including IOC, GAIL, National Aluminium Company, and SJVN will garner attention over their financial statements.

Large-caps, including Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings & Investments, are slated to announce their earnings on Friday as well. Markets will watch out for the results of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Shree Cement. Friday’s earnings calendar will feature results from 79 companies.

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August 1: 21 companies to post Q1FY27 results

Investors will monitor the standalone and consolidated financial statements of large-caps, including APL Apollo Tubes, Divis Laboratories, and Muthoot Finance, which will be posted on Saturday, August 1.

August 2: Persistent Systems to post Q1 results

Persistent Systems and Birla Cable will declare their Q1FY27 earnings on Sunday, August 2.

Conclusion

A total of 437 companies are scheduled to declare their Q1FY27 earnings this week. Markets will especially watch out for the results of Vedanta. Additionally, pharma stocks including Sun Pharma and Torrent Pharma will remain in the limelight. Other large-caps like Dabur, ITC, and Ambuja Cements too will gain traction over their financial statements.