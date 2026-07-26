The 117.7-km Kanpur-Kabrai access-controlled highway, approved earlier this month by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), is expected to cut travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from around 3.5 hours to nearly 1.5 hours while improving freight movement, industrial connectivity and agricultural market access across Bundelkhand.

The greenfield project, to be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,145 crore, according to a PIB release.

The highway forms an important section of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor and is aimed at improving connectivity between Bundelkhand’s mining areas, industrial centres and agricultural regions with major consumption markets. The project is expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency and support regional economic growth.

How the highway will strengthen freight movement

The new corridor will provide a high-speed, access-controlled route connecting the Kabrai mining belt, one of North India’s major sources of aggregates and construction materials, with key industrial and urban centres, including Kanpur and Bhopal.

According to the government, the improved road network will enable faster transportation of minerals, reduce fuel consumption and lower freight costs while easing congestion on existing highways. It is also expected to improve supply chain reliability and strengthen connectivity with economic and logistics nodes planned under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai is projected to reduce from about 3.5 hours to nearly 1.5 hours, helping freight operators improve turnaround time and operational efficiency.

Improved connectivity expected to benefit farmers

The project is also expected to improve market access for farmers across Bundelkhand by reducing the time taken to transport agricultural produce to mandis, processing units and consumption centres.

Shorter travel time is likely to help minimise post-harvest losses, particularly for perishable produce, while lowering transportation costs. The improved corridor will also facilitate easier movement of seeds, fertilisers, farm equipment and other agricultural inputs, supporting farm productivity and strengthening links between rural producers and larger markets.

The government said the highway is designed to connect mining regions, industrial clusters and agricultural hinterlands with major economic centres, creating better opportunities for investment, employment and business activity across the region.

As part of the broader Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the Kanpur-Kabrai highway is expected to strengthen regional connectivity while supporting long-term industrial and agricultural development in Central India.