McDonald’s India- North and East launches TVC

McDonald’s India- North and East launched a TVC, showcasing familiarity with the brand across generations, while standing true to its value promise.

Talking about the launch of the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our customers have fond memories associated with our brand. Through the thoughtful gesture of care, love and reciprocity, the TVC touches the heart and reassures that it does not take much to create and enjoy feel-good delicious memorable moments at McDonald’s.”

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the TVC features a banter between a grandfather and a granddaughter. The TVC opens with a grandfather holding a cotton ball on his arm while travelling in an autorickshaw with his granddaughter. The grandfather is cranky as he just got an injection. The little girl tries to blow air on the injection site which leaves him puzzled, and he questions her gesture. The girl smiles and calmly reminds him of the same gesture that he used to do when she was a kid. Soon after, she asks the autorickshaw driver to stop which further confuses him. He questions his granddaughter while stepping out of the auto rickshaw only to feel embarrassed when the granddaughter reminds him of their happy place post doctor appointments. They step out of the auto and enter a McDonald’s.

